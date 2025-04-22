Fatima Jinnah Park hosts Earth Day tree-planting ceremony

ISLAMABAD, APR 22 /DNA/ – On the occasion of Earth Day, a special event was organized by CDA in collaboration with the Denmark Embassy for launching the Fruit Orchard Plantation Drive at Fatima Jinnah Park F-9. The event was attended by Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Denmark’s Ambassador Jacob Linulf, representatives from the corporate sector and other stakeholders. The event commenced with a tree-planting campaign in F-9 Park, aimed at expanding Islamabad’s green areas.

Speaking on the occasion of Earth Day, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa stated that this day reminds us of our responsibility to protect our planet and environment. He mentioned that, with the support of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Interior Minister, a target has been set to plant one million trees in the capital this year under the Tree Plantation Campaign 2025, which is a significant step toward making the city greener. He urged all citizens, especially the youth, to actively participate in the Tree Plantation Campaign 2025 to control environmental pollution and transform Islamabad into one of the most beautiful and lush federal capitals in the world.

Denmark’s Ambassador Jacob Linulf said on the occasion, “Earth Day provides us an opportunity to understand the importance of environmental protection. He noted that Islamabad is among the most beautiful cities of the world, and the CDA is playing a crucial role in further improving it. He added that Denmark is always ready to cooperate with Pakistan in the field of environmental sustainability.

Chairman CDA emphasized that the campaign’s objective is not only to increase the green cover of the city but also to raise public awareness about environmental protection. He appealed to all citizens, families and school children to play their role in keeping their surroundings clean to help control environmental pollution.

Chairman CDA further stated that to ensure environmental protection, Pakistan will benefit from the technical expertise and experience of Denmark’s environmental specialists. He said that together, we are building a greener, cleaner, and healthier Islamabad for future generations, and it is our collective responsibility to individually contribute to safeguarding our environment.