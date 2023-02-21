Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Fatherland Day of the Russian Federation

| February 21, 2023

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Chief guest Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Ambassador of the Russian Federation Danila Ganich, Defence Attache Col. Vadim N Fenchenko and others cutting cake to celebrate the Defender of the Fatherland Day of the Russian Federation.=DNA

