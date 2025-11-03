Fast, Affordable Flights: Uzbekistan Airways expands Pakistan service

TASHKENT/ISLAMABAD, NOV 3 /DNA/ – Uzbekistan Airways, the national carrier of the Republic of Uzbekistan, is expanding its flight operations to Pakistan. Starting from October 28, 2025, the airline operates a total of four weekly flights between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, doubling the frequency of its Tashkent-Islamabad service and continuing its regular Tashkent-Lahore flights. According to Uzbekistan Airways, the decision to expand its services was driven by strong passenger demand, with previous Islamabad flights often operating at full capacity and tickets selling out days in advance.

“Tashkent-Islamabad-Tashkent” flights operates twice weekly, every Tuesday and Saturday.

“Tashkent-Lahore-Tashkent” flights also operates twice weekly, every Wednesday and Friday.

With this expansion, Uzbekistan Airways strengthens its role as a key bridge between Central and South Asia, offering Pakistani travelers greater choice, convenience, and connectivity to destinations across the world.

Flights from Tashkent to Islamabad take around two hours, offering a fast and efficient link between the two capitals. One-way fares start from approximately USD 200, while round-trip tickets are available from USD 400, making this route one of the most affordable and time-saving options for business, education, and leisure travelers alike.

“Tashkent-Lahore” route is equally attractive, with one-way fares from approximately USD 200 and round-trip fares from approximately USD 400. All flights are operated on modern, comfortable aircraft, ensuring passengers enjoy world-class onboard service, professional crews, and the highest safety standards.

Tashkent International Airport, the airline’s primary hub, is strategically positioned at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, offering passengers efficient connections and a comfortable travel experience. Beyond direct travel between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, the Airport serves as a strategically located transit hub connecting travelers to over 50 international destinations across Europe, North America, the Middle East, East Asia, and South-East Asia.

Passengers flying via Tashkent can enjoy smooth transit connections to major global cities including Istanbul, Frankfurt, Paris, London, New York, Moscow, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Baku, Astana, Batumi, and many more.

This extensive network makes Uzbekistan Airways an increasingly popular choice for Pakistani travelers seeking both regional and long-haul connections, combining competitive pricing with superior comfort and efficiency.

Uzbekistan and Pakistan share centuries-old historical, cultural, and spiritual ties rooted in the heritage of the Silk Road and the Islamic civilization. The enhanced air links will further strengthen tourism, trade, and people-to-people exchanges between the two brotherly nations.

For Pakistani tourists, Uzbekistan offers a gateway to the legendary Silk Road cities of Samarkand, Bukhara, Khiva, and Kokand, all renowned for their magnificent Islamic architecture, vibrant bazaars, and shared cultural heritage.

At the same time, Uzbek visitors are increasingly drawn to Pakistan’s diverse landscapes, historic landmarks, and renowned hospitality: from the scenic valleys of the north to the bustling cultural centers of Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, and others.

The increased frequency also aligns with Uzbekistan’s and Pakistan’s shared vision for greater regional connectivity, trade facilitation, and economic cooperation across Central and South Asia. Enhanced air links will make it easier for companies, students, and families to connect, while boosting mutual investment and tourism growth.

The expanded Pakistan flight network marks a new chapter in Uzbekistan-Pakistan relations, transforming shared aspirations into tangible connections. These routes are more than just flights: they are bridges of friendship, linking families, cultures, and economies across borders.

With four weekly flights, modern aircraft, affordable fares, and world-class service, Uzbekistan Airways continues to bring the people of Uzbekistan and Pakistan, and the wider world, closer than ever before.

Ticket booking: available via the official website www.uzairways.com, the Uzbekistan Airways mobile app, sales offices, and authorized travel agents.