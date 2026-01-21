FASP Magnolia hosts learning session on advanced ‘Monobotanic’ floral design

ISLAMABAD, JAN 21: /DNA/ – The monthly gathering of FASP Magnolia, held on the 21st of January 2026 at Serena Islamabad, was an inspiring blend of tradition, learning, and celebration, captivating both new and seasoned members of the floral art society.

The meeting commenced with a serene recitation from the Holy Quran by Hina Kamran, followed by a review of the previous meeting’s minutes led by Bushra Maqsood.

The highlight of the event was an exclusive learning session conducted by the esteemed Ghazala Abdullah, a senior founding member and an ace floral artist renowned for her expertise and innovation. Ms. Abdullah introduced attendees to the sophisticated “Monobotanic Technique,” an advanced approach to floral design.

She explained that a Monobotanic Design is created by skillfully utilizing multiple parts—such as blooms, stems, foliage, and even roots—from plants belonging to a single botanical family or genus. This technique challenges the artist to find depth, texture, and harmony within a limited palette, pushing creative boundaries. Demonstrating the method, Ms. Abdullah crafted a series of innovative and breathtaking arrangements, leaving the audience in awe of the elegant possibilities this discipline offers.

“The session was not just a demonstration; it was a masterclass in seeing a single plant family in a whole new light,” remarked one attendee. The experience proved to be immensely valuable, offering fresh inspiration and advanced skills to veteran members while providing newcomers with a profound insight into high-level floral artistry.

Following the educational segment, the society celebrated its members born in January with the presentation of birthday gifts, adding a warm, personal touch to the proceedings. The enriching evening concluded on a congenial note as members enjoyed tea and further discussion, fostering camaraderie and a shared passion for floral art.

FASP Magnolia continues to be a vibrant community for floral enthusiasts in Islamabad, dedicated to nurturing creativity, sharing knowledge, and celebrating the beauty of nature through art.