Farrukh advises govt to divert energies used in ‘victimization’ to run country

LAHORE, Jan 28 (DNA): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson

Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that the energies put by the incumbent

government in victimizing political opponents must be diverted to run

the country and strengthen the rupee against the US dollar instead.

Speaking to media, he said the cloak put on PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry’s

face was [actually] a cloak on the black law. He questioned what [wrong]

Mr Chaudhry had done when he said “protection set-up” was introduced

instead of caretaker set-up. “May 25 set-up [purported violence by the

PML-N workers on the PTI’s gathering] is being launched”, he added.

He said he saluted Mr Chaudhry over tolerating the behaviour of

influential people adding who would dare stand against the inhumane

behavior meted out to Mr Chaudhry. “Struggle for the rule of law will

continue in this country”, he added.

Commenting on the election date in Punjab, he said date was not being

announced for elections adding the court should take notice of the

unconstitutional moves.