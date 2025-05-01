Farhan powers United’s charge in HBL PSL X

ISLAMABAD, May 01 (APP/DNA):Defending champions of the previous PSL edition Islamabad United are leading the points table of HBL PSL X with 10 points from six matches.

The side has won five of their six matches, with the only loss coming against the home side, Lahore Qalandars, on Wednesday night at the Gaddafi Stadium, after five consecutive wins, said a press release.

United opening batter Sahibzada Farhan was initially not picked in the HBL PSL Player Draft in January this year, and was later selected after he top-scored in the recently concluded National T20 Cup. He scored 605 runs in seven matches, including three centuries and two half-centuries. The Peshawar Region player scored at a staggering strike rate of 189.66 and an average of 121.

In the ongoing edition of HBL PSL, Farhan has scored 245 runs from six outings at a strike-rate of 161.18, with one century and a half-century.

Talking exclusively to PCB Digital, Farhan shed light on his recent form and what areas he has been working on. On how he got into the Islamabad United side in this edition of the HBL PSL, Sahibzada Farhan recalled, “I had performed well in the National T20 and I knew there were some places available in the teams. I would like to give credit to Islamabad United for picking me first.”

When asked what he has been doing differently to bring consistent performances in recent times, Farhan said, “I have been performing for the last four years and in the past two years, I have been in top form in four-day cricket. Over the last year, I have been a top performer in the One-Day tournament. I am working on my strike-rate and trying to improve it compared to before. I know that if I get the opportunity to play for my country again, I will try to execute with a better strike-rate there.”

Regarding the role given to him by United, the right-handed batter said, “They have given me a free hand and allowed me to play my natural game. Sometimes, Shadab Khan and Salman Ali Agha talk to me in the nets, but I am trying to execute the shots which I have played in the previous events.”

On his first HBL PSL century, which came against Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 14, he said, “I had the confidence from the beginning that I could score a century in this edition of the HBL PSL. I had set my sights high and I feel it was one of my best innings. I am hoping to play a similar knock again in this tournament.”

Reflected on his journey with Islamabad United who he previously represented in 2018 and 2019, Farhan said, “Islamabad United is not a new side for me. I have played for them twice before and know Shadab both as a captain and as a player. I am enjoying my time here and trying to improve my batting with each passing day.”

On United’s success so far in the tournament, 29-year-old Farhan ruled out complacency and said, “We are not going to relax after winning five matches. The tournament is still on and we are focused on qualifying for the play-offs.”