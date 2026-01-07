Farhan powers Pakistan to win over Sri Lanka

Pakistan chase down 129-run target in 16.4 overs, with six wickets in hand

Sports Desk

COLOMBO: Opener Sahibzada Farhan scored a half-century as Pakistan registered a comfortable win over Sri Lanka in the first game of the three-match T20I series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Wednesday.

Earlier, Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed took three wickets each as Pakistan bowled out Sri Lanka for 128 in the first game.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha’s decision to field first bore fruit as his team’s bowling unit skittled the home side to 128 in 19.2 overs.

Sri Lanka got off to a shaky start to their innings as they lost both their openers, Kamil Mishara (zero) and Pathum Nissanka, inside the batting powerplay with just 15 runs on the board.

Wicketkeeper batter Kusal Mendis (14) and returning Dhananjaya de Silva (10) attempted to stabilise the innings by putting together 22 runs for the third wicket before both perished in quick succession, bringing the total down to 38/4 in 6.5 overs.

Following the back-to-back dismissals, Janith Liyanage walked out to bat at No.6 and took the reins of Sri Lanka’s batting expedition with a gutsy knock.

The batting all-rounder was involved in two crucial partnerships with Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga, both 18, until eventually falling victim to Abrar Ahmed in the 18th over.

He remained the top-scorer for the home side with a valiant 40 off 31 deliveries, laced with two fours and a six.

Salman further added to Sri Lanka’s woes in the penultimate over, dismissing their captain Dasun Shanaka (12) and tailender Dushmantha Chameera (zero) and put Pakistan in a commanding position.

Mohammad Wasim Jr inflicted the final blow to Sri Lanka on the second delivery of the final over by getting No.10 Maheesh Theekshana caught behind.

Abrar and Salman jointly led Pakistan’s bowling charge with three wickets each, followed by Shadab Khan and Wasim Jr bagged two each.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Nuwan Thushara.