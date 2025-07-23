Farewell call: Pakistan attaches great Importance to its ties With Austria: Zardari

Outgoing Austrian Ambassador Pays Farewell Call on President

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, JUL 23 /DNA/ – The outgoing Austrian Ambassador to Pakistan, Mrs. Andrea Wicke, paid a farewell call on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday. The meeting was marked by warmth, goodwill, and a shared commitment to further deepening bilateral ties between Austria and Pakistan.

Also present during the meeting was Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, reflecting the significance attached by Pakistan’s leadership to the enduring and growing relationship with Austria.

President Zardari lauded Ambassador Wicke for her dedicated service and her instrumental role in fostering cooperation between the two countries. He appreciated her active engagement across a range of sectors, particularly in promoting people-to-people contact, enhancing trade ties, and exploring new areas of collaboration during her diplomatic tenure in Islamabad.

In his remarks, President Zardari reiterated that Pakistan values its longstanding relationship with Austria and looks forward to further expanding the scope of cooperation in multiple domains. “Austria is a key partner in Europe, and we consider our relationship as both friendly and constructive,” he said.

He particularly emphasized the untapped potential in trade and economic collaboration, noting that both countries could benefit from deeper commercial engagements. President Zardari pointed out that Pakistan offers diverse investment opportunities in tourism, information technology, energy, and infrastructure. “We have vast potential in the tourism sector, particularly alpine tourism, and Austria’s expertise in this field is well-recognized worldwide,” he said, inviting Austrian investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan’s northern mountainous regions.

Speaking on the IT sector, President Zardari highlighted the remarkable growth of Pakistan’s tech industry and its expanding pool of young and skilled professionals. He suggested that Austrian tech firms could greatly benefit by tapping into Pakistan’s human capital. “Our youth are highly talented in software development, AI, and digital services. Austrian companies can benefit from outsourcing and collaboration in this space,” the President added.

Ambassador Andrea Wicke expressed her gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for their hospitality and cooperation during her tenure. She stated that her experience in Pakistan had been immensely rewarding and that she would continue to advocate for stronger Austria-Pakistan relations even after completing her assignment.

She acknowledged the shared interests and aspirations of the two countries and said Austria was keen to see more business-to-business and cultural exchanges with Pakistan. “Austria values its friendship with Pakistan and is eager to see more Austrian companies explore the Pakistani market,” she added.

Ambassador Wicke also praised the beauty and diversity of Pakistan’s landscapes, expressing admiration for the country’s potential as a tourist destination. She echoed the President’s views that Austria and Pakistan could collaborate meaningfully in the tourism and hospitality industries.

At the conclusion of the meeting, President Zardari congratulated Ambassador Wicke on the successful completion of her diplomatic mission in Pakistan and conveyed his best wishes for her future endeavors. He hoped that the cordial relations between the two nations would continue to flourish under her successor.

The farewell meeting not only celebrated the achievements of the outgoing envoy but also opened a new chapter of optimism for stronger Austria-Pakistan ties in trade, investment, technology, and tourism. It underscored the mutual desire to translate diplomatic goodwill into tangible cooperation that benefits both nations.