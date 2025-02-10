False promise of prosperity: Trump’s plan of forced displacement of Gazans

Khayam Abbasi

Throughout history, colonial powers have justified dispossession and displacement through the language of economic progress. The Zionist movement, supported by Western allies, has long propagated the myth that its presence in Palestine would bring prosperity and modernization. Today, this narrative persists in the rhetoric of political leaders such as U.S. President Donald Trump. In an unprecedented announcement, Trump, during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister and wanted war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu, declared that the United States would “take over” and “own” Gaza after forcibly displacing its Palestinian population. He suggested that Palestinians in Gaza should be forcibly removed and resettled elsewhere under the guise of humanitarian aid and development.

Trump’s statements—framing Gaza as “uninhabitable” and suggesting its people “have no choice but to leave”—echo the same colonial justification that has been used for over a century. His proposal to “clean out” Gaza and turn it into the “Riviera of the Middle East” reflects the persistent use of economic promises to whitewash ethnic cleansing. However, history has shown that these promises are nothing more than a tool for justifying displacement and reinforcing domination.

The myth of Zionist prosperity began in the early 20th century, when leaders of the movement claimed that Jewish settlement would uplift Palestine’s economy. They argued that Jewish immigration, foreign investment, and agricultural modernization would benefit all inhabitants of the land. However, as historian Rashid Khalidi explains in The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine, these economic promises were designed to secure Jewish control, not to integrate or uplift the indigenous Palestinian population.

Zionist institutions such as the Jewish National Fund (JNF) systematically acquired land and prohibited its use by non-Jews, while the Histadrut labor federation worked to replace Palestinian workers with Jewish laborers. Palestinians were gradually excluded from economic development, their lands confiscated, and their livelihoods undermined. Instead of prosperity, Zionist policies led to growing Palestinian dispossession, culminating in the Nakba of 1948, when more than 750,000 Palestinians were expelled from their homes.

Trump’s recent comments reveal a similar logic. By portraying Gaza as a “pile of rubble” and arguing that Palestinians should be relocated to a “fresh, beautiful piece of land,” he attempts to frame forced displacement as an act of benevolence. This mirrors the language of past colonial projects, where indigenous peoples were told they would benefit from their own removal.

Furthermore, Trump’s call for neighboring Arab countries to absorb Palestinians reflects long-standing Zionist and Western attempts to erase Palestinian identity and political rights. The idea that Palestinians should simply “leave” and be replaced by luxury real estate developments—what Jared Kushner calls Gaza’s “valuable waterfront property”—demonstrates how economic incentives are being used to justify ethnic cleansing.

Trump presented an extraordinary redevelopment plan, claiming that once Palestinians were removed, Gaza could be transformed into “the Riviera of the Middle East”. He stated that his administration would lead reconstruction efforts in the enclave to “supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area.”

“The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too. We’ll own it,” Trump said at the White House after his meeting with Netanyahu. He added that the US would assume responsibility for clearing destroyed buildings and dismantling unexploded bombs and other weapons.

This statement marks a dangerous escalation, as it not only endorses forced displacement but also positions the US as a colonial administrator of Palestinian land, disregarding Palestinian sovereignty and self-determination.

Trump’s proposal to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza and have the U.S. “take over” the enclave blatantly violates international law, including the UN Charter, the Fourth Geneva Convention, and numerous United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and General Assembly (UNGA) resolutions. The forced transfer of a civilian population constitutes a war crime under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and is classified as ethnic cleansing under international law. Additionally, UNSC resolutions, including Resolutions 242, 338, and 2334, explicitly affirm the illegality of Israel’s occupation and settlements, calling for a just and lasting solution that ensures Palestinian sovereignty. The UNGA has repeatedly condemned forced displacement and reaffirmed Palestinians’ right to self-determination. Trump’s statements, which frame ethnic cleansing as a path to “redevelopment,” not only violate these binding international commitments but also embolden Israel’s ongoing war crimes. His plan mirrors historical colonial tactics where indigenous populations were expelled under the guise of “progress,” reinforcing the need for urgent global action to hold those responsible accountable.

Trump’s comments were met with strong opposition from Palestinian leaders and officials, who condemned his proposal as an outright call for ethnic cleansing.

Hamas swiftly condemned the proposal as a “recipe for creating chaos and tension in the region.” The group stated, “Our people in the Gaza Strip will not allow these plans to pass.” Hamas further emphasized that “what is required is an end to the occupation and aggression against our people, not their expulsion from their land. Our people in Gaza have thwarted displacement and deportation plans under bombardment for more than 15 months.”Hamas senior official Izzat El-Reshiq called the proposal “dangerous,” arguing that it demonstrated deep ignorance about Palestine and the region. He emphasized that Gaza is not a commodity to be bought and sold and called for an urgent Arab-Islamic summit to address the threat. Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanou criticized Trump’s stance as aligning with the Israeli far-right’s efforts to displace Palestinians and erase their national cause.

Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) Secretary-General Hussein al-Sheikh firmly rejected all calls for the forced displacement of Palestinians, reiterating that the two-state solution based on international law is the only path to peace. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas strongly opposed any plans to remove Palestinians from Gaza, vowing to protect their rights, which have been fought for through decades of struggle and sacrifice.

These reactions reflect a broader Palestinian consensus that forced displacement is not only unacceptable but also a continuation of a long history of colonization and ethnic cleansing.

Trump and Netanyahu’s vision of Gaza’s future is not about economic development for Palestinians—it is about profit and control. Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories has long been accompanied by economic policies that exploit Palestinian resources while restricting their ability to develop independently. The blockade of Gaza has devastated its economy, with unemployment rates among the highest in the world. Israeli policies have ensured that Gaza remains dependent on external aid while preventing meaningful economic growth.

Even when economic deals have been promoted as a path to peace—such as Trump’s so-called “Peace to Prosperity” plan in 2020—these initiatives have ignored the fundamental issue of Palestinian self-determination. They treat Palestinians as an economic problem to be managed rather than a people with rights, history, and sovereignty.

Trump’s argument that Gaza is “uninhabitable” deliberately ignores the fact that Israel’s relentless bombardment and blockade have caused this crisis. Before the latest war, Gaza was home to a resilient population, artists, intellectuals, and entrepreneurs who built a thriving, though restricted, society. The destruction of Gaza is not a natural disaster—it is a deliberate policy of war and blockade aimed at making life unbearable for its residents.

To now suggest that Palestinians must leave because their land has been destroyed is the height of hypocrisy. It is akin to a colonial power bombing a city to ruins and then claiming that its residents should leave because it is no longer livable. This is not a plan for economic prosperity—it is a blueprint for ethnic cleansing.

Trump’s vision for Gaza follows the same pattern that Zionist and Western leaders have used for over a century: framing displacement as development, destruction as opportunity, and ethnic cleansing as humanitarian aid. But Palestinians have consistently resisted these narratives, recognizing them for what they are—attempts to erase their presence from their homeland.

Palestinian prosperity cannot come through forced removal or economic projects that serve only the occupiers. True prosperity can only exist when Palestinians have the right to live freely on their land, rebuild their communities on their terms, and determine their own economic future without foreign-imposed solutions. The international community must reject Trump’s rhetoric for what it is—an attempt to justify a crime under the cover of economic promises—and instead support the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, justice, and return.