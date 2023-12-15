Fallen Heroes: Policemen’s Sacrifice Underscores Resolve Against Terrorism

RAWALPINDI /DNA/ – On 15 Dec Five terrorists including a suicide bomber attempted to attack the Police Lines in Tank City, however, brave policemen offered stiff resistance. Security forces in the vicinity were immediately mobilized to support the Police force and in the ensuing operation, all 5 x terrorists were sent to hell.

However, during intense fire exchange with the terrorists, three brave Policemen, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

Effective response of the Policemen is a testament of their unrelenting resolve in the fight against terrorism.

Pakistan’s security forces stand shoulder to shoulder with other law enforcement agencies to ensure peace and stability in the country.