Fake clubs exposed in Islamabad hockey scrutiny scandal

ISLAMABAD, JAN 17 /DNA/ – The so-called “scrutiny” conducted by the Islamabad Hockey Association (IHA) on January 17th has once again emerged as a clear example of severe controversy, mismanagement, and corruption. During the process, dozens of bogus hockey clubs were not only included but were also being prepared to receive the right to vote, despite having no genuine existence at the grassroots level or the required number of players.

According to sources, phantom clubs like Al-Abbas Hockey Club, Capital Hockey Club, Midas Hockey Club, and Margalla Hockey Club registered on the Pakistan Hockey Federation’s online portal using data of school children. However, on the day of scrutiny, those very children were not present. Instead, other children were brought in who were not registered on the portal at all.

Shockingly, some clubs were completely absent from the scrutiny, yet preparations were being made to grant them voting rights. For example:

Hadaf Hockey Club , which was given voting rights in the previous scrutiny, was not present today, but is still being declared eligible.

, which was given voting rights in the previous scrutiny, was not present today, but is still being declared eligible. Similarly, Satellite Hockey Club also remained absent, yet it is being considered for voting rights.

Further revelations indicate that during the scrutiny, children were subjected to non-standard, illogical, and unprofessional tests, such as throwing an aerial ball using a five-foot-long hockey stick—a task most children failed. Clear videos of this entire process are available with every club and are circulating on WhatsApp and social media groups, exposing the farce of this so-called scrutiny.

Serious circles within Islamabad hockey agree that if these bogus clubs are not immediately eliminated, the future of hockey not just in Islamabad but in Pakistan will become even darker.

Demands are being made that:

Voting rights should only be given to clubs that are genuinely eligible.

Only clubs that fulfill every stage of the scrutiny process should receive voting rights.

Absentee, fake, and bogus clubs should be immediately disqualified.

Otherwise, Islamabad hockey lovers have sent a clear message: all clubs involved in this scrutiny and members of the scrutiny committee will be summoned to court, and the strictest possible legal action will be taken against them.

This issue is not merely about a scrutiny process; it is clear evidence of an organized takeover and serious fraud within Islamabad hockey.