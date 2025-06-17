Faisalabad powerloom workers reject Punjab budget, stage massive protest

FAISALABAD, JUN 17: Powerloom workers in Faisalabad have strongly rejected the Punjab government’s proposed minimum wage of Rs 40,000, calling it inadequate and anti-worker.

The announcement, part of the provincial budget for the upcoming fiscal year, sparked widespread anger among laborers in the city’s textile hub.

A large number of workers walked off their jobs and took to the streets, chanting slogans against what they described as an “anti-worker budget.” Demonstrations were held across several industrial areas, with protestors demanding fair wages that reflect the rising cost of living and inflation.

Speaking to reporters, labor representatives said that Rs 40,000 does not meet the basic needs of working families and accused the government of ignoring the plight of daily wage earners. They called for immediate revisions to the minimum wage and a more inclusive policy that protects the rights of workers.