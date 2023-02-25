Faisal Kundi, Governor Sindh visit Police Lines Peshawar

PESHAWAR, Feb 25 (DNA): State Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi along with Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori here on Saturday visited Police Lines and expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the suicide blast.

They were flanked by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali.

They offered Fatiha for the departed souls of the victims of Police Lines suicide blast and extended sympathies to the injured and bereaved family members of the martyred.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Karim Kundi said that it was a tragic incident. Our security forces will fight till the elimination of last terrorist, he added.

Meanwhile, a separate meeting was held with Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori during his visit to Peshawar. Matters of mutual interest and the overall political situation of the country were discussed in the meeting.