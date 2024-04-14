Facts about the Islamic Republic of Iran military action against the Zionist Regime

1. It was a proportionate military action against Zionist regime aimed at targeting the military bases in the occupied Palestine.

2. No civilians and non-military centers including cities, hospitals, synagogues, infrastructures etc. were targeted.

3. This action was carried out within the framework of the inherent and legitimate right of self- defense according to Article 51 of the United Nations Organization Charter.

4. It was in response to the Zionist regime’s military attack targeting the consular section of the Islamic republic of iran embassy in Damascus, which led to the martyrdom of 7 Iranian military advisers who were present in Syria at the official invitation of the Syrian government. This action of the zionist regime violated the 1961 Vienna Convention, the 1973 New York Convention and other international laws and regulations.

5. While emphasizing adherence to the principles and goals of the United Nations Charter, Islamic republic of Iran emphasizes its determination to resolutely defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests against any illegal use of force and aggression.

6. Islamic republic of Iran’s recourse to the legitimate defensive measures in exercising the right to self-defense shows a responsible approach to the regional and international peace and security at a time when the Zionist regime is committing genocide and masaccare against the innocent people of Gaza.7. Islamic republic of Iran has already and repeatedly stated that in its principled framework, it does not seek to expand the scope of the war and escalations in the region and it has shown this issue in its responsible restraint. Though, restraint is not permanent because the continuation of that has lead to the miscalculation by the Zionist regime.

8. The root of the continued current crisis in the region is the Zionist regime’s aggression and genocide in Gaza.

9. The key to solving the current situation is the immediate cessation of war and ceasefire in Gaza and the free flow of humanitarian aids to the war-striken regions.

10. Islamic republic of Iran’s response was minimal and at a minimum range. It could have been more severe, but this time it was to punish the Zionist regime. If, after Iran’s response, the regime acts again, this time Iranian response will be more severe and decisive.