Facilitation of Pakistani nationals in Lebanon

ISLAMABAD, 29 Sept (DNA) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad and our Embassy in Beirut continue to make efforts to facilitate Pakistani nationals caught up in the crisis situation in Lebanon.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated its Crisis Management Unit. Pakistani nationals in Lebanon and their families are encouraged to contact the CMU at the following contact details:

Landline: 051-9207887

Email : [email protected]

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Pakistan in Beirut is also available 24/7 at the following contact details:

Cell/WhatsApp Nos.

00961-81669488

00961-81815104

Email: [email protected]