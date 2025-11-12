F-8 Markaz to become a model business centre: ICCI

ISLAMABAD, NOV 12 /DNA/ – President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Sardar Tahir Mehmood, has reaffirmed the Chamber’s firm commitment to transform all business centres of the federal capital into model business hubs through concerted efforts and active collaboration with relevant authorities. He said the Chamber is focused on addressing key issues, including encroachments, security, structural upgradation, parking, cleanliness, sewage, and street lighting, to create a modern and business-friendly environment in Islamabad.

He expressed these views while addressing a large delegation of the Traders Welfare Association (TWA) F-8 Markaz, which visited the Chamber under the leadership of its General Secretary Ismail Khan.

Sardar Tahir Mehmood thanked the market representatives for their continued support and cooperation, assuring them of ICCI’s full commitment to resolving their longstanding issues. He said that the Chamber has already taken up major challenges of F-8 Markaz particularly the removal of encroachments and boundary fences to ensure a cleaner, accessible, and vibrant commercial area.

“We have held several meetings with the relevant departments and initiated concrete steps to remove all illegal structures and obstacles,” he said. “Our collective goal is to restore the true commercial identity of F-8 Markaz and make it a secure, organized, and exemplary business centre.”

On the issue of security, the ICCI President informed the delegation that multiple combing and search operations had been conducted in collaboration by local police in collaboration with the concerned TWA to ensure the safety of traders and visitors.

He further announced that one filtration plant has already been installed with the support of former ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, while another would become fully operational within a month. He reiterated ICCI’s commitment to serve the business community round the clock, saying:

“With unity, cooperation, and mutual trust, we will make F-8 Markaz a role model for all other markets of Islamabad.”

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Vice President ICCI assured the traders of ICCI’s continued facilitation and efforts to promote an ease of doing business environment across the city. Vice President Mohammad Irfan Chaudhry said that resolving traders’ issues would remain one of the top priorities of the Chamber, urging close coordination between the business community and ICCI for sustainable progress.

Addressing the gathering, President Traders Welfare Association Blue Area, Yousuf Rajput, and President All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran, Ajmal Baloch, lauded Sardar Tahir Mehmood’s dedication and dynamic leadership. They expressed confidence that his tenure would prove to be exemplary, provided the business community remains united in its ranks.

General Secretary TWA F-8 Ismail Khan, Senior Vice President Saeed Khan Swati, Vice President Mohammad Usman, Malik Arif, and other speakers also expressed their confidence in the ICCI leadership. They appreciated the initiatives being undertaken by the Chamber and urged the authorities, particularly the Capital Development Authority (CDA), to address traders’ issues on a priority basis.

Those present on the occasion also included ICCI Executive Members Malik Abdul Aziz, Zulqurnain Abbasi, Umer Khayyam Abbasi, former Senior Vice President Khalid Chaudhry and other.