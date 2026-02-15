Eye examination of Imran Khan underway at Adiala jail

ISLAMABAD, FEB 15: The eye examination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan is under way at Adiala jail.

According to the Adiala jail superintendent, a detailed ophthalmic check-up is being conducted under the supervision of a medical board. The examination is taking place amid stringent security arrangements.

The medical team, equipped with the necessary apparatus, is present inside the prison. The team’s report is likely to be compiled shortly. Sources said that despite an invitation and wait by the government, no leader of PTI reached Adiala Jail.

Earlier, an ambulance from Holy Family Hospital arrived at the jail in connection with the health matter of the PTI founder. Medicines and various medical instruments were shifted to the prison. Specialised equipment for an eye examination was also included in the ambulance.

Dr Sikandar has also reached Adiala Jail. Doctors from PIMS form part of the medical team. Shortly before this, Dr Rafiq arrived at the prison along with other doctors.

It is pertinent to mention that the government has constituted a medical panel for the examination of the PTI founder. The panel includes Dr Amjad and Dr Nadeem Qureshi.