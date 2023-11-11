Extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic Summit on Gaza castigates Israeli brutality

RIYADH, Nov 11 (DNA): The leaders of the Arab and Islamic countries in

unanimous show of solidarity with the Palestinian people bracing the

brutal onslaught of Israel’s aggression for the last five weeks in Gaza,

on Saturday strongly condemned the ongoing killing of about 11,000

civilians, besides, called for an immediate solution to the issue and

end to the humanitarian crises.

Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is among the

other Muslim world leaders attending the summit. He is representing

Pakistan at the summit.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is hosting a Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary

Summit, which brings together leaders from the Arab and Islamic world to

discuss the current worsening situation in Gaza and the future strategy.

Addressing the summit, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the

Palestinian people have been facing the most heinous and ferocious

Israeli aggression. He said we need international protection for our

unarmed Palestinian people.

The Palestinian President said Israel has been violating international

laws and breached all red lines. He said we are the rightful owners of

Jerusalem and holy sites.

Mahmoud Abbas reiterated that Gaza strip is part and parcel of the State

of Palestine and diplomatic solution must be inclusive of all

Palestinian territories including Gaza, Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Mahmoud Abbass thanked the Saudi leadership and that of other Muslim

countries for their support and solidarity with the Palestinian people

at this hour.

In his opening remarks, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the

Kingdom holds the Israeli occupation responsible for the crimes

committed against the Palestinians, reiterating calls for an immediate

ceasefire in Gaza.

The Saudi Crown Prince stressed the Kingdom’s unequivocal rejection of

the continued Israeli aggression in Gaza and the forced displacement of

residents.

He pointed to the double standards in applying the international

humanitarian law, condemning the international community’s silence

towards the violations against the Palestinian civilians.

The Crown Prince called for a coordinated and collective effort among

Arab and Islamic states to take effective action to lift the siege and

deliver humanitarian and relief aid into Gaza.

Mohammad Bin Salman said a Palestinian state must be established on the

1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, in his address, said that today,

Palestine was the key to the dignity of the humanity as the worst crimes

were being witnessed by the people in the history of the world.

He stressed that entire Islamic world should be united to sort out the

problem, adding that the OIC should play an important role in forging

unity among the Muslim countries.

The Iranian president said the Zionist regime was on carnage and

destruction drive in Gaza which was nothing but “brutality’ and mockery

of the international laws. The Gaza had been the biggest prison in the

world.

All kind of banned arsenal and weapons were being used against Gazans

which resulted in deaths of 11,000 defenceless civilians in the five

weeks of Israeli barbaric aggression, he added.

President Raisi called for an end to the killing of civilians and

opening of humanitarian corridor.

President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi denounced the perception of the

collective punishment by killings, laying siege and forcible

displacement of the Palestinians were unacceptable.

“This cannot be interpreted as self-defence and must be stopped

immediately,” he added.

President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim

bin Hamad Al Thani, in their remarks, urged the international community

to immediately act to end the Palestinian crises and stop Israel from

continuing with its aggression.

Israel launched relentless and indiscriminate air and ground assaults on

the Gaza Strip including hospitals, residences, and houses of worship

after October 7.

According to official figures, so far at least 11,078 Palestinians had

been killed, including 4,506 children and 3,027 women.