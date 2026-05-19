Externally sponsored terrorism cannot block Pakistan’s rise, says CDF Munir

QUETTA: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir on Monday said externally sponsored terrorism, propaganda and disinformation campaigns could not obstruct Pakistan’s destined rise.

Speaking to officers and troops of formations deployed in Balochistan, the army chief noted: “Pakistan’s destined rise cannot be obstructed through propaganda, fake news or externally sponsored terrorism.”



According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief had visited Quetta to interact with officers and faculty members at Command and Staff College and later met officers and troops of formations deployed in Balochistan.

During his address, the army chief appreciated the institution’s high standards of training, intellectual rigour and professionalism, noting that its graduates had consistently distinguished themselves through exceptional performance and commitment to the profession.

Highlighting the rapidly evolving nature of modern warfare, the field marshal stressed the importance of keeping pace with emerging technologies, multi-domain operations, tri-services synergy and future battlefield challenges.

He advised officers to continuously train themselves and their troops to effectively respond to the changing character of war while maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, preparedness and operational excellence.

While interacting with officers and troops deployed in Balochistan, the field marshal reviewed the prevailing security environment and reaffirmed that the Pakistan Armed Forces, with the support of the people, remained fully committed to eradicating terrorism across the country.

He said hostile forces attempting to derail Pakistan’s progress through proxies and propaganda would ultimately fail due to the resilience of the state and unity of its people.

Emphasising the importance of lasting peace and stability in Balochistan, he said sustainable progress depended on a people-centric approach, inclusive development and improved governance alongside security measures.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Government of Balochistan aimed at public welfare, socio-economic development and strengthening ties between the state and the people of the province.

The army chief further praised the high morale, operational preparedness and professional commitment of officers and troops in maintaining peace, stability and the writ of the state in Balochistan.

Earlier, upon his arrival in Quetta, the field marshal was received by the commander of Quetta Corps.