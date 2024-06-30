Extensive awareness campaigns against drug abuse stressed for protection of young generation

PESHAWAR, JUN 30 /DNA/ – Participants of a seminar held in regard with creating awareness against drug abuse and illicit trafficking have laid stress on holding of such sessions round the year for protection of people especially young generation from this menace.

The `Drug Awareness Seminar’ was jointly organized by Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Anti-Tobacco and Drug Control Committee of Khyber Medical University (KMU).

The event was attended by Brigadier Mazhar Hussain, Regional Director Commandant (RDC) KP, DPO Khyber, Saleem Abbas Kulachi, Member Anti-Tobacco and Drug Control Committee KMU, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, Chairman Anti-Drug Control Committee KMU, Dr. Haji Bahadar, Deputy Director ANF KP, Wajid Yousaf, students of different schools and people from different walks of life.

The participants were also holding play cards inscribed with slogans against drug abuse and demand for measures for curbing of this menace.

Speaking on the occasion, Member Anti-Tobacco Drug Control Committee KMU, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said such activities regarding awareness creation among masses should be held on regular basis throughout the year.

He said the hazard of drug use is increasing at an alarming level, affecting our young generation and there is dire need of taking strict measures for prevention.

Zia Sarhadi also appreciated constitution of Task Force by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government against drug trafficking besides declaring a state of emergency.

“This is a right step in right direction and was need of the hour which KP government took,” Zia Sarhadi commented.

Director ANF, Brg. Mazhar Hussan highlighted that youth are the most affected segment of society when it comes to drug abuse.

He pointed out that these drugs are primarily smuggled from neighboring countries, often using minors for transportation.

Emphasizing the importance of the domestic environment in combating this issue, he noted that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) is conducting intelligence-based operations and maintaining a strict watch on drug peddlers. To date, 96% of smuggling attempts have been thwarted, and assets worth at least 7,000 narcotics smugglers have been seized.

Chairman Anti-Drug Control Committee KMU, Dr. Haji Bahadar apprised participants that as part of its commitment to combat drug abuse, KMU has adopted the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Policy on Drug and Tobacco Abuse in Higher Education Institutions.

This policy mandates continuous awareness campaigns throughout the academic year, including seminars, workshops, and lectures, in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and professionals from reputable rehabilitation centers.