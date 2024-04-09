Explosives seized as security forces take down terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR
RAWALPINDI, APR 9 /DNA/ – Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in South Waziristan District.
During conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange, two terrorists were successfully neutralised and sent to hell.
Weapons along with a large quantity of explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.
Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.
