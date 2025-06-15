Experts urge timely desilting of drains to prevent monsoon losses

ISLAMABAD, JUN 15 (DNA) — As Pakistan braces for a 13% increase in rainfall during the 2025 monsoon season, experts warn that inadequate drainage infrastructure could exacerbate flood risks and economic losses.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts the monsoon to commence around June 23 and continue until September, with potential flash floods and urban inundations, particularly in regions like Koh-e-Suleman, Sindh, AJK, KPK, Punjab, and Islamabad.

Experts emphasize that without proactive drainage maintenance—such as clearing debris and removing blockages—the country faces significant economic repercussions. Monsoon-induced flooding has historically inflicted severe economic damage across South Asia.

For instance, the 2020 floods in the region caused an estimated $105 billion in damages, with Pakistan alone accounting for $1.5 billion of that total. Similarly, in 2024, Nepal experienced floods resulting in over Rs17 billion in losses, primarily affecting agriculture and infrastructure.

These recurring disasters underscore the urgent need for improved drainage systems to mitigate economic losses and enhance resilience against future floods. In Islamabad, sectors such as G-10, F-10, I-10, and I-9 face chronic drainage issues. Drains are often clogged with solid waste, including plastic bags, bottles, food waste, and construction debris.

During the monsoon, these drains become further obstructed with soil, sand, and shrubs, significantly reducing their capacity and causing water to overflow into residential areas. Residents have repeatedly urged authorities to clean and maintain these drains to prevent property damage.

Environmental experts highlight that the worsening flood situation is not solely due to increased rainfall but also due to climate change, neglected infrastructure, and insufficient public awareness about the consequences of dumping waste into drainage channels.

Informal settlements, particularly in sectors like G-6, F-6, G-7, F-7, and G-8, are often situated along drain canals. These areas are at high risk of floodwater intrusion, which can cause significant damage to infrastructure.

Experts recommend issuing timely warnings to these communities to take necessary precautions. Experts note that sediment accumulation in drains reduces their width and capacity. For example, a drain that was once 100 feet wide may now be only 50 feet wide due to sediment buildup.

This narrowing increases the risk of overflow and flooding, as the same volume of water is forced through a much narrower channel. Low-cost houses, especially those with basements or illegal connections to drains, are particularly vulnerable to floodwater intrusion.

Experts urge authorities to prioritize drainage maintenance and infrastructure improvements ahead of the monsoon season. Proactive measures, such as regular cleaning of drains and raising public awareness about the importance of proper waste disposal, are essential to mitigate flood risks and economic losses.

Addressing these issues can significantly reduce the impact of monsoon floods and protect both lives and livelihoods. Environmentalist Muhammad Aslam urged authorities to take immediate action in informal settlements, particularly in sectors G-6, F-6, G-7, F-7, and G-8, where many homes are built along drainage canals.

“These areas are highly vulnerable to flooding, and residents should be issued timely warnings to take precautions,” he said. Aslam also highlighted that sediment accumulation is drastically reducing drain capacities.

“A drain that was once 100 feet wide is now about 50 feet due to unchecked buildup,” he explained. “The same volume of water now pushes through a tighter space, raising the risk of overflow into nearby neighborhoods.”

He further warned that low-cost houses, especially those with basements or illegal drain connections, are at serious risk. “When floodwaters reach the end of these narrow, poorly maintained drains, they spill over into residential areas with devastating consequences,” he added. —DNA