Experts urge de-escalation, regional stability as Iran situation unfolds

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (DNA): The Centre for Afghanistan Middle East and Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organised a roundtable discussion on the “The Situation in Iran: Regional Consequences & Pakistan’s Policy Approach” on Wednesday.

The event brought together former diplomats, leading academics, and prominent practitioners to deliberate on Iran’s current situation, its regional implications, and and Pakistan’s current and future policy outlook, said a press release.

Participants agreed that the situation in Iran remains fluid and complex, requiring careful assessment, and that Pakistan should continue to emphasise respect for sovereignty and Iran’s territorial integrity, restraint, dialogue, and de-escalation, while safeguarding regional stability and Pakistan’s own security and foreign policy interests.

The meeting was held under the Chatham House Rule.