Experts: Planting trees fights pollution, ensures green future

By Malik Faisal Munir/ DNA

ATTOCK: Experts in education have stated that tree plantation is not only a form of continuous charity but also a cornerstone of national development. These views were expressed during a visit to Government Associate College Tehsil Pindi Gheb.

On this occasion, Executive Director of the Inter Board Coordination Commission, Ministry of Education Islamabad, Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah said that planting trees is a great form of Sadaqah Jariyah that benefits a person both in this world and the hereafter. He emphasized that afforestation is essential to combat environmental pollution and to achieve the vision of a greener Pakistan.

Director General Regional Services, Allama Iqbal Open University Islamabad, Dr. Malik Tauqeer Ahmed Khan, in his address, highlighted that every individual must play their role in making the country lush and green, and tree plantation is one of the most effective ways to do so. The ceremony was also attended by Regional Director Allama Iqbal Open University Attock Region, Hassan Ubaid, and well-known social figure Malik Hassan Dehra. The guests were warmly received by the college principal and staff.

During the briefing, the principal informed the guests that Government Associate College Pindi Gheb is a historic institution that has been playing a vital role in providing quality education in the region since 1963. At the end of the visit, the distinguished guests actively participated in the tree plantation campaign by planting saplings within the college premises and encouraged students to take part in planting more trees. —-DNA