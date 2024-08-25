Experts highlight Pakistan’s unique position in balancing US-China relations

LAHORE, AUG 25 /DNA/ – In the seminar organized by the Institute of International Relations and Media Research on the speakers highlighted this. Pakistan can play in bringing together the United States and China on a host of issues instead of siding with any one of it at the cost of its relations with the other power.

The seminar on ” Common Interests of US and China in Pakistan and a way forward for Pakistan “was hosted and chaired by foreign affairs expert Syed Muhammad Mehdi here on Sunday. Michael Kugelman, Asia Programme deputy director at Woodrow Wilson International Centre for Scholars, Washington, Prof Zhao of the China Renmin University, Dr Amjad Magsi, director of the Pakistan Study Centre, and UCP Political Department chairman Dr Waheed Khan were prominent among the speakers.

Mr Kugelman says Pakistan is one of the few countries who have good relations both with the US and China. Like in the past, Islamabad can play the role of a mediator on issues like climate change between the two biggest polluters of the environment.

Also, China has a significant influence on Taliban as is evident from its increasing investment in the energy exploration projects in Afghanistan while Pakistan has lost its leverage there. In the face of increasing terrorism threat from Afghanistan in the form of TTP and ISET, China may use its influence to the benefit of not only Pakistan but also the region and the world, he said.

He said US and China confrontation is not a new cold war like situation because nowhere Washington seems to contain Beijing as happens during wars. Rather US president’s emissary on climate change John Kerry convinced the US administration to end confrontation with China for creating an enabling environment to work together on climate change.

He said that Islamabad, as one of the worst victims of climate change, could also play a role in bringing together the two countries on the subject.

Prof Zhao said that developing a strategic relationship with the US is precarious, but critical for Pakistan.

He said the US competes with China in Pakistan making it difficult for Islamabad to balance its ties with both the states.

Developing a strategic relationship with China is important but not enough to fully address Pakistan’s economic and security concerns, he said. Thus, it seems reasonable to argue that Pakistan has no choice but to develop a strategic relationship with the US to secure its export market and arms supplies, to ensure that it can rely on the US to counterbalance India to some extent, although Pakistan sees that the US is not necessarily reliable in this regard. But to rely on the US seems to be a kind of inertia of Pakistani politicians.

He said China will in no way oppose the development of Pakistan-US strategic relationship but it must not harm Pakistan-China relations. It is also expected that Pakistan should not have unrealistic expectations from any friend.

Muhammad Mehdi said Pakistan’s importance can be denied neither by the US nor China. Islamabad’s joining any defence pact with either power is a death knell for the other power in the region.

Leaving Pakistan alone in the rising terrorism threat is not a solution for US and China because the menace is and may destabilize the region if not the world.

The Pakistan-India conflict is not only damaging the two countries but also affecting world trade. If the Kashmir dispute is resolved, it would not only provide the much needed relief to the peoples across the borders but also the world. A trade corridor with the patronage of the US is being built from India to Israel and Europe that will pass by Pakistani seas and it would always remain insecure in case of tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi.

The shortest and cheapest possible route to get Iranian oil for both China and India passes through Pakistan. Likewise, India could get access to central Asian markets through Pakistan only.

The US is Pakistan’s largest trade partner, while China invested in Pakistan when no country was coming forward for the purpose. Through an effective diplomacy a balance may be created in relations with both the world powers.

Dr Magsi said a positive US-China relationship could help maximize the benefits of CPEC and pave the way for increased foreign direct investment in technology, infrastructure and energy sectors. Harmonious US-China ties means a more predictable and stable environment for economic development and regional stability helpful in enduring peace in South Asia, particularly Afghanistan. Both US-Chana may play a role in bringing Pakistan-India to the negotiation table.

Dr. Waheed Khan from the UCP said like in the Cold War era Pakistan cannot remain neutral in the rivalry between China and US. He, however, suggested that Islamabad should separate its geo-economic and geo-political objectives and realize the US and other states that its geo-strategic and geo-political objectives would remain confined to its borders with India and Afghanistan.

Dr Reza Zaidi from the Punjab University also spoke on the occasion.