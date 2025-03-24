Experts Call for Uniform Law to Protect Girls from Early Marriages

LAHORE, MAR 24 /DNA/ – The speakers and participants unanimously endorsed the demand to raise the minimum age of marriage for girls in Punjab to 18 years. They emphasized the need for a uniform amendment across the country to effectively reduce child marriages and prevent violators from exploiting loopholes in different provinces.

In connection with the International Women’s Day, a seminar was held at the University of Punjab’s Department of Social Work, supported by the Norwegian Embassy, Islamabad.

Currently, the legal age of marriage in Pakistan varies by province. In Sindh, the minimum age is 18 years, while in Punjab, it remains at 16 years. The Islamabad High Court has also declared that girls under 18 cannot marry. However, a uniform national law is still lacking.

To address this issue, the speakers proposed a comprehensive program focusing on education and skill development. This would not only elevate the status of women but also contribute to Pakistan’s socio-economic growth.

Sameena Nazir, Executive Director of PODA-Pakistan, highlighted the inconsistency in Pakistan’s laws, where 18-year-olds can vote and drive, but girls can be married off below that age. She emphasized the need for well-researched policies that address the realities of child marriages and empower girls. Ms. Nazir’s statement underscores PODA’s mission to promote and protect human rights in rural Pakistan, particularly for women and girls. PODA’s efforts to raise the minimum age of marriage to 18 years in Pakistan is aligned with the country’s constitutional provisions and supported by the Lahore High Court’s verdict. This verdict deemed it “unconstitutional” to define a girl below 16 years as a child, while a boy is considered a child until 18 years old.

Prof. Dr. Uzma Ashiq, Chairperson of the Department of Social Work, emphasized that raising the minimum age of marriage for girls must be accompanied by a comprehensive plan to engage them in activities that foster their development. This holistic approach is crucial to empower girls and ensure they reach their full potential, she said.

“Simply increasing the minimum age of marriage is not enough; it’s essential to address the root causes of child marriages and provide girls with access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. By adopting a multi-faceted approach, we can create a supportive environment that enables girls to thrive and make informed decisions about their lives,” she added.

Other prominent speakers were: Dr. Aliya Khalid; Dr. Sonia Omer, Associate Professor, who shared her expertise on maternal mortality; Arshad Abbasi, Assistant Professor; Dr. Tahira Jabeen, Associate Professor; Advocate Sumaira Hussain; Advocate Khawaja Zahid Nasim, Chairperson of Naheeda Mehboob Elahi Legal Foundation and Ayesha Taslim, Board Member of PODA-Pakistan.

The speakers delved into the far-reaching consequences of early marriages on adolescent girls, encompassing social, legal, health, and psychological impacts. They emphatically termed child marriage as a devastating blow to girls’ aspirations and dreams of leading a dignified life, as enshrined in the Constitution and international treaties such as CEDAW, the Beijing Platform for Action 1995, United Nations Convention on Child Rights, Sustainable Development Goals 5.3, and Khartoum Declaration of the Second Islamic Conference which clearly define a child as any individual under 18 years of age, regardless of gender. All these treaties urged the countries to eradicate discriminatory practices and safeguard the rights of girls and women, aligning with international obligations and commitments.

Nabeela Aslam, the moderator, highlighted that several Muslim countries, including Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and Indonesia, have set the legal age of marriage for both girls and boys at 18 years. This serves as a compelling example for Pakistan to follow suit and raise the minimum age of marriage to 18 years.