Experts call for renewed cooperation to stabilize South Asia

ISLAMABAD, NOV 4: /DNA/ – The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organized a Roundtable Discussion on “Pakistan and South Asia: Towards Progress, Partnership & Peace” with a visiting U.S. delegation headed by Mr. Imran Shaukat, Founder and Chairman, JOBS Group. Other distinguished members included: Skip Waskin, Chief Executive Officer, International Solutions; Anthony Renzulli, Associate Partner, Albright Stonebridge Group; Jon Danilowicz, Editor, South Asia Perspectives; Maureen Shauket, Chief Operating Officer, URC; Elizabeth Threlkeld, Senior Fellow and Director, South Asia Program, Stimson Center; and Michael Kugelman, former Director, South Asia Institute, Wilson Center. The RT brought together former diplomats, practitioners, and South Asia experts from both the U.S. and Pakistan for an in-depth exchange on pathways to regional progress, partnership, and peace in South Asia.

In his remarks, Director General ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood set the tone for the discussion by underlining the timeliness and significance of the discourse on the theme. He noted that while South Asia possesses immense potential for economic development and regional integration, its progress continues to be constrained by structural inequalities, political divisions, and a persistent trust deficit. Drawing parallels with ASEAN’s cooperative approach, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood emphasized that a similar “habit of dialogue and culture of cooperation” is essential for South Asia to achieve shared prosperity. He highlighted Pakistan’s readiness to promote inclusive development and regional connectivity as part of a broader vision for peace and stability in the region.

Mr. Imran Shoukat expressed gratitude to ISSI for facilitating a constructive policy dialogue and emphasized the importance of engaging Pakistan’s youth and private sector in regional initiatives to drive innovation and growth. He noted that Pakistan’s future lies in fostering self-reliance, expanding cultural and business linkages, and adopting regional models of cooperation inspired by ASEAN’s spirit of collaboration.

The delegation members and participants from Pakistan shared valuable perspectives on regional cooperation, connectivity, and human capital development. They appreciated ISSI’s initiative in providing a platform for informed dialogue on South Asia’s evolving regional architecture and underscored the importance of sustained engagement to address shared challenges and explore new avenues for cooperation.

Earlier, in his introductory remarks, Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director, China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC), ISSI, welcomed the participants and highlighted the need to reimagine regional development and cooperation in South Asia.

In his concluding remarks, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman, Board of Governors, ISSI, appreciated the thoughtful inputs shared by participants and reaffirmed the Institute’s commitment to fostering constructive regional discourse and partnerships that advance peace and prosperity in South Asia.

The Roundtable concluded with a shared understanding that South Asia’s stability and progress depend on renewed cooperation, inclusive policies, and a collective will to transform challenges into opportunities for peace and development.