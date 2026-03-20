Experts call for Pakistan food system overhaul

ISLAMABAD, MAR 20 /DNA/ – Pakistan’s food system transformation is elusive sans a comprehensive national food system framework amid emerging challenges, including rapid urbanization, population growth, declining agricultural productivity, inefficient agricultural value chain, and shrinking cultivable land that are key barriers hindering the agrarian nation’s progress to achieving food security.

These views were expressed by the experts at a wide-ranging consultation on the “Integrated Roadmap for Sustainable Food Systems Transformation in Pakistan”, a Joint UN Sustainable Development Goal Fund Programme.

The consultation was organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) as part of a nationwide series of dialogues in collaboration with the United Nations Resident Coordinator Office, Food and Agriculture Organization, UNICEF, World Food Programme, World Health Organization, and International Fund for Agricultural Development.

Stressing the need to shift national food policies from calorie sufficiency to nutrition security, the experts raised concerns over the dominance of wheat in the national diet. They also flagged emerging challenges, including rapid urbanization, population growth, declining agricultural productivity, and shrinking cultivable land.

Dr Babar Shahbaz from Agriculture University, Faislabad, described Pakistan’s situation as a “calorie abundance but nutrition deficit” paradox. He proposed a five-pillar reform agenda focusing on crop diversification, climate resilience, improved value chains, adoption of a “One Health” approach, and data-driven governance.

Sitara Gill, the representative of Food & Agriculture Organization, underlined stark imbalances in Pakistan’s food system, noting that while grains, fats, oils, and sugar are abundantly available, the supply of fruits and vegetables remains far below recommended dietary levels. She also pointed to rising consumption of ultra-processed foods as a growing concern.

SDPI Executive Director Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri asked the experts to offer candid feedback on the proposed framework, emphasizing that even critical or dissenting views would help refine a holistic roadmap for the government. He said the consultation aimed to pool expertise and practical experience to develop an inclusive and actionable strategy.

SDPI Deputy Executive Director Dr Sajid Amin stressed the importance of incorporating provincial realities into national policy planning, noting that similar consultations are being held across the country to develop practical recommendations.

Dr Imran Khalid, a political economy analyst, said that Pakistan’s food policy remains heavily centered on wheat and sugar, often influenced by powerful interest groups such as large landowners and industrial lobbies. He called for redefining the government’s role from a dominant market player to a regulator ensuring transparency, fair pricing, and climate-smart agriculture.

Dr Asim Bashir Khan highlighted the need to align public spending with nutrition-sensitive interventions. He recommended redirecting subsidies toward healthy foods, reducing taxes on nutritious items, and integrating dietary diversity into social protection programmes.

SDPI Deputy Executive Director Dr Shafqat Munir called for repurposing subsidies currently allocated to sugar and fertilizers toward making nutritious food more affordable. He concluded with a call for a “whole-of-society” approach, combining government action, community engagement, and private sector participation to address Pakistan’s dual challenge of food security and nutrition deficiency.

Safdar Sohail, a trade expert, stressed the need for a coherent policy framework. He also warned that increasing financialization of staple crops and reliance on social safety nets like Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) reflect deeper structural problems.

Omar Bangash from World Food Programme highlighted governance gaps and the lack of political commitment to address these issues, while highlighting difficulties in cash transfers in vulnerable regions due to regulatory constraints.

Qawi Khan from Nutrition International, noted that wheat-based diets provide limited nutritional value and called for urgent legislation on food fortification, particularly in the Punjab.

Faiz Rasool of the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) pointed out the absence of a comprehensive national food system transformation pathway, despite extensive consultations. He emphasized the need to address key areas such as food safety, post-harvest losses, and fortification.

Aftab Alam Khan of Resilient Future International called for better pricing mechanisms and improved storage infrastructure to reduce wastage.

Speakers also identified inefficiencies in the agricultural value chain, including the role of middlemen in driving up food prices and significant post-harvest losses.

Academics and development practitioners further highlighted the need to incentivize farmers to shift towards nutritious and climate-resilient crops, address supply chain fragmentation, and ensure accurate food labeling to curb the spread of unhealthy products.

Health experts warned of a rise in diet-related diseases, particularly among low-income groups unable to afford healthy food, while emphasizing the importance of public awareness and women’s education on nutrition.