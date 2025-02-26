Experts at CASS moot suggest effective counter terrorism steps

Mahnoor Ansar

ISLAMABAD, FEB 26 /DNA/ – The Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS), Islamabad, organised a roundtable discussion on the evolving intersection of technology and terrorism, titled ‘Technology and Terror – A Boon and Bane Relationship.’ The event brought together experts from academia, policy research, and counterterrorism to deliberate on how modern technology has transformed both terrorist tactics and counterterrorism strategies.

The roundtable underscored the dual nature of technological advancements, exploring how they have empowered terrorist groups while simultaneously providing sophisticated tools to combat them. Discussions revolved around AI-driven propaganda, encrypted communications, cyberattacks on critical infrastructure, blockchain-based terrorist financing, and counterterrorism responses using AI, blockchain, unmanned platforms, and Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs).

Dr Dayyab Gillani, Director of Research Development at the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), discussed the evolving interplay between technology and terrorism. He shared that while terrorists have always adapted to new technologies, they have remained operationally conservative, relying primarily on conventional weapons such as firearms and explosives. However, he cautioned against underestimating the emerging threats posed by cyberterrorism, 3D-printed weapons, and AI-powered radicalisation campaigns. Drawing from historical data, Dr Gillani showed that while the use of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) weapons remains rare, increasing reliance on digital platforms and cyber tactics poses significant challenges for law enforcement and counterterrorism agencies worldwide.

Dr Usman W. Chohan, Advisor on Economic Affairs at CASS, explored the economic perspective of the technology-terrorism nexus. His discussion focused on blockchain, cryptocurrency, and financial crime networks, highlighting how terrorist groups use decentralised financial systems to fund operations while evading regulatory oversight. Dr Chohan critically examined the effectiveness of global anti-money laundering institutions, such as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), and argued that despite various reforms, loopholes remain that allow illicit financial flows to persist. He further talked about the role of PPPs in countering terrorist financing through advanced technological tools such as blockchain analytics.

Muhammad Amir Rana, President of the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), provided insights into how cyberterrorism and online radicalisation had created new challenges for policymakers. He stressed the importance of collaborations between governments, tech companies, and financial institutions to curb the exploitation of digital platforms by terrorist organisations and belligerent non-state actors.

A key segment of the discussion focused on Pakistan’s unique challenges and opportunities in adopting technology-driven counterterrorism strategies. Discussants highlighted resource constraints, need for enhanced institutional coordination, and the role of emerging tech ecosystems in strengthening counterterrorism efforts. It was stressed that AI-driven data analytics could detect early signs of radicalisation, identify terrorist networks, and optimise resource allocation for law enforcement; and hence called for greater collaboration between academia, private industry, and government agencies to ensure a proactive approach in integrating technological solutions into national security frameworks.

Following the expert presentations, an interactive question-and-answer session was held. The discussion explored the ethical considerations of surveillance technologies, risks of AI misuse in counterterrorism, and need for a balanced approach between ‘security’ and ‘privacy’.

The roundtable concluded with remarks by President of CASS, Islamabad, Air Marshal Javaid Ahmed (Retd.), who reiterated the significance of using technology for national security while ensuring it does not become a tool for adversarial forces. He stressed that Pakistan must stay ahead of emerging threats by fostering a culture of technological innovation in counterterrorism efforts. President CASS highlighted the need for multi-stakeholder collaboration to mitigate the risks associated with technological misuse by terrorist organisations and regional adversaries.