Monday, March 11, 2024
Main Menu

Experts advocate 26% FED increase to combat the unseen toll of smoking

| March 11, 2024
Experts advocate 26% FED increase to combat the unseen toll of smoking

ISLAMABAD, MAR 11 /DNA/ – In the midst of the celebrations marking achievements and progress on this Women’s Day, a somber reality remains concealed— the burdensome cost of smoking borne by the women.

On this Women’s Day, one of the tragedies that went unreported is the cost of smoking that women had to pay. Highlighting the plight, a study by PIDE states, “The share of morbidity and mortality costs for females is underestimated because of their lower rates of labor force participation and difficulties in putting monitory value on their informal contribution to household production,” notes a study by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE).

Part of the problem is cheap price of cigarettes and civil society and health experts have underlined the need for increase in FED on cigarettes.

Dr Hassan Shehzad, from IIUI, says that in rural areas, both poverty and smoking levels are higher than urban areas, which is surprising.

He stated that the problem is that prices of cigarettes are the cheapest in Pakistan as multinational companies reportedly influence the governments to facilitate their business.

“This is a business of loss for the country,” he stated.

Highlighting this phenomenon, The PIDE report mentions, “Overall, the mortality cost for males is Rs 259 billion ($1.62 billion), which is 92 percent of the total…The total costs attributable to all smoking-related diseases and deaths in Pakistan for 2019 are Rs 615.07 billion ($3.85 billion).”

There is a need for 26 percent FED increase on cigarettes to bear the health burden and make for the revenue shortfall that smoking has created.

Civil society activists have been demanding a 26 percent FED on cigarettes for the country to be able to bear the health burden of smoking.

At present, Pakistan has two tiers of tax on cigarettes and international guidelines require a uniformed tax system for this sector.

Multinational companies place their products on the second tier so that they had to pay less tax, hence the prices of cigarettes come down and they become accessible to the masses.

Their easy accessibility results into swelling of healthcare costs and prevenances of death and diseases in the society.

“Following a substantial increase in 2022-23, the FED share in retail prices reached 48% and 68% for low and high tiers, respectively. However, the leveling off of the FED share in 2023-24, due to the absence of rate adjustments, could adversely affect revenue and public health efforts,” says a report.

HEALTH, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Experts advocate 26% FED increase to combat the unseen toll of smoking

Experts advocate 26% FED increase to combat the unseen toll of smoking

ISLAMABAD, MAR 11 /DNA/ – In the midst of the celebrations marking achievements and progressRead More

ISLAMABAD, MAR 6 /DNA/ - The uphill task for the new government is to synchronize efforts of health and finance ministries to counter the menace of smoking. With 24 million active tobacco users, Pakistan is among the world’s top tobacco-consuming countries, says a report prepared by Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE). Capital Calling, a think tank, has stated in a report that Pakistan has become a breeding ground for multinational cigarette companies. As a result, the markets are filled with cheap and illicit cigarettes. According to an estimate, cigarette prices are the cheapest in Pakistan as compared to other countries in the region. The think tank pressed on the need to tax cigarettes in accordance with the guidelines set by the WHO, that calls for holding cigarettes companies to account for the health and environment losses they make. It added, “The cigarette industry managed to influence decision making, which not only resulted in Rs567 billion loss in potential revenue but also put extra burden on the country’s fragile healthcare system.” The PIDE report, however, adds that tobacco use is associated with many adverse health effects, but the tax revenue it generates cause tobacco tax policy inertia in Pakistan and other countries. “Despite evidence that higher tobacco taxation discourages tobacco consumption, Pakistan’s tax policy is among the weakest action areas in the country’s fight against tobacco,” it says. “One explanation could be that the policymakers, who consider the tobacco industry a major contributor to government coffers, are reluctant to raise taxes fearing the revenue loss,” it says. However, when the government abolished the third tax tier in 2019 which effectively reduced the tobacco industry’s maneuvering space to sell cheaper cigarettes by avoiding taxes, the tax contribution of the industry actually increased to 120 billion Pakistani rupees (Rs) compared to Rs 92 billion in 2016. This raised the tobacco industry’s share of total tax collection to 3 percent from 2.15 percent in FY16.The government’s reluctance to change tobacco tax policy is partly due to its failure to fully appreciate the smoking-attributable fraction (SAF) of health and social costs. This makes its benefit-cost analysis of tax revenue faulty and compromised over e health outcomes. The PIDE resport further states, “Smoking prevalence in Pakistan is 8.8 percent…Nationally, cardiovascular diseases are the most prevalent in the year 2019. Cardiovascular diseases are also most prevalent, followed by cancer, in urban regions, across both genders, and in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces. The total smoking-attributable fraction of the direct cost of three diseases is Rs 100.3 billion ($0.63 billion) of which the medical cost is 96 percent (Rs 96.24 billion or US$ 0.60 billion) and non-medical cost is four percent (Rs. 4.06 billion US$0.03 billion. Smoking-attributable indirect morbidity cost is Rs 56.32 billion ($0.35 billion). The morbidity cost is 56 percent.” Prof. Muhammad Zaman, from Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), said that hazards of smoking should not be calculated in segments. “The policymakers should look at it in totality. It is high time to discourage tactics of cigarette companies to influence governments the world over. We expect that the new government will not walk into the trap by these companies and will fix the loopholes in tax system to catch the big fish.”

9 percent of Pakistanis being wasted to smoking

ISLAMABAD, MAR 6 /DNA/ – The uphill task for the new government is to synchronizeRead More

Comments are Closed