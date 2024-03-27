Expanding trade ties between Pak, Ethiopia need of the hour

Ethiopian Ambassador Jemal Baker Abdula said Ethiopian Airlines is very well received in Pakistan and now we are working to expand our operations to Islamabad and Lahore

Mehtab Pirzada

ISLAMABAD, MAR 27 /DNA/ – The founding chairman of Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry, Khursheed Barlas, along with the delegation including Fahad Barlas, Canonier Exhibition, Aminur Rahman, Shamreez Iqbal, EC members, along with Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan, Jemal Baker Abdula, visited the Embassy of Ethiopia. Chairman Khurshid Barlas briefed Ethiopian Ambassador Jamal Baker Abdullah about Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta and international events organized by Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry.

In this regard, Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry of Ethiopia Pakistan also wants to organize the Ethiopia Expo to increase the trade fair. Khurshid Barlas further said that we will take our trade delegation to Ethiopia and there we will meet with the industrialists and business community regarding the Expo. And will review the situation regarding the conference and expo.

This will promote the business relations between the two countries. Ambassador Jemal Baker Abdula said that Africa and engagement are important in Pakistan’s Africa policy. Ethiopian Airlines is well received in Pakistan Ethiopia is trying to connect the entire region by sharing its resources with sister countries to ensure fair and equitable development in the entire region. Ethiopia is giving great importance to advancing bilateral relations with Pakistan.

He said that the establishment of institutional links between Pakistan and African countries is indispensable for the fruits of Pakistan’s foreign policy related to Africa. Jemal Baker Abdula said that in the last year and a half, we organized a 75-member trade delegation to visit Ethiopia and facilitated the arrival of a 50-member trade delegation from Ethiopia to Pakistan. Jemal Baker Abdula held a detailed discussion on strengthening the cooperation between the commercial institutions of the two countries. Finally, the founder chairman of Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry Khurshid Barlas presented the shield to Ethiopian Ambassador Jemal Baker Abdula.along with PAEI Delegation Fahad Barlas Convener Exhibition, EC Member Shamriz Iqbal.