Expanding Coverage of Yunnan Pani

Yunnan province of China is continuing its social-development initiatives for the people of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). Under the creative Yunnan Pani initiative – the provision of clean drinking water to the residents of capital’s rural localities is gradually being expanded.

Five new systems including solar powered tube-wells / pumps and filtration units have been inaugurated and handed over to local communities. The initiative is being carried out in collaboration with ICT administration.

Overseas Representative Office of the Yunnan Province and Yunnan People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries are jointly working for this purpose.

This is yet another indication of growing all-round ties between Pakistan and Yunnan province of China. The province, registering a positive GDP growth and witnessing noticeable green-development, is also sharing its development fruits and experiences with China’s friends specially neighboring countries such as Pakistan.

The sustainability of these initiatives is ensured by involving and giving ownership of these initiatives to local people and their representatives. Institutions such as mosques and madrassahs are involved so that local people and their religious leadership feel part of, and own, the projects. The inauguration was conducted by Mr. Li Ping, head of the Overseas Representative Office.

A sizeable number of people are benefitting from the initiative and the province aims to come up with more of such initiatives.