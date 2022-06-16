Exhibition titled “Contemporary

Art of Pakistan” held in Belarus

DNA

MINSK: The Embassy of Pakistan in Minsk in collaboration with the National Library of Belarus held the opening ceremony of the exhibition titled “Contemporary Art of Pakistan”, at the library premises on 15 June 2022.The exhibition which will continue till 6 July 2022, is being as part of 75th Anniversary of the Independence Day of Pakistan celebrations.

The event was attended by around 150 guests representing dignitaries, from the Belarusian side, members of Diplomatic Corps, academia, cultural organisations and the media houses.Welcoming to the esteemed guests on this occasion, Ambassador of Pakistan to Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan

highlighted the cordial bilateral relations between Pakistan and Belarus which has developed apace to become a multifaceted partnership over a relatively short span of time. He further added that for further strengthening these ties, both the countries have increasingly endeavored to rev up cooperation, with particular focus on building synergies in the domains of industry, agriculture, education, health & pharmaceuticals and science & technology.

Underscoring the importance of cultural cooperation, the Ambassador shared with the audience the several Art & Cultural Exhibitions held in different cities of Belarus during the past one year.

The Ambassador noted that “Pakistan is a multi-cultural, multi ethnic and multi lingual society. Situated at the ever-shifting fault lines between empires, the land of modern day Pakistan has remained at the heart of regional geopolitics, and a melting pot, with cross fertilization among cultures over many a millennia. It has a rich history in all the visual arts including painting, architecture, textiles, decorative arts, and sculptures”.

The exhibition features the artworks by three Pakistani artists; the contemporary calligraphic works by a promising Pakistani calligrapher, Ayesha Kamal, who participated in the event, masterpieces of world-renowned Pakistani artist Sadequian and paintings of Noreen Sajid reflecting the hues and forms of everyday life in Pakistan.

The expositions also included handcrafts made of wood, onyx, silver, embroidered wall hangings, cushion covers and bronze items alongwith Pakistani dresses from different regions.

A few dozen photographs by Hamid Hussain providing glimpses of Pakistan’s diverse and iconic landscapes were also exhibited on this occasion.

The colourful opening ceremony included live Pakistani instrumental played by a Belarusian violinist and vocal song performed by Tatiana Kremis and Vlada Troshko.

The event also marked the establishment of a Pakistani Book Corner in the National Library, for which the Embassy has provided around 40 books, currently being displayed during this exhibition.

Towards the end, the guests were also entertained with select Pakistani cuisine in the backdrop of Sufi music.