Exhibition of paintings on “Mountain Heritage and Landscape” opens at PAC

RAWALPINDI, DEC 26 (DNA):The Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi and Devcom-Pakistan jointly organized a painting exhibition titled “Mountain Heritage and Landscape” on Thursday at the Rawalpindi Arts Gallery, in connection with the 14th Pakistan Mountain Festival. The festival is a signature initiative aimed at mainstreaming mountain challenges and celebrating the rich cultural and environmental heritage of Pakistan’s mountainous regions.

The exhibition featured an impressive array of artworks created by talented artists and students. The exhibits reflected the vibrant cultural heritage, traditional architecture, and sports associated with Pakistan’s mountainous communities. Artists employed a variety of mediums, offering diverse perspectives on the theme. The event served as a visual celebration of mountain life and an artistic reminder of the urgent need to preserve this invaluable heritage in the face of environmental and cultural challenges.

In the senior youth group, the first three prizes were won by Attiqa Malik, Shanza Noreen and Afia Risha respectively, while Salslabeen Aslam, Hamna and Syed Moazzam won first three prizes in the students category respectively.

Well-known artist Shahnaz Akram was the chief jury and chief guest of the occasion. She distributed certificates among the winning artists and praised the creativity and dedication displayed by the participants. In her address, Shahnaz Akram underscored the importance of art in highlighting critical social and environmental issues. “Art has the unique ability to inspire and educate,” she said. “Through this exhibition, we see not just the beauty of our mountains but also the challenges they face.”

Munir Ahmed, Executive Director of Devcom-Pakistan and founder of the Pakistan Mountain Festival, also addressed the audience. He emphasized the critical role mountains play in Pakistan’s ecological balance, water security, and cultural identity. “Our mountains are more than majestic landscapes; they are the lifeblood of our environment and culture. In the context of changing climate, it is imperative to protect and promote their environmental and cultural heritage,” he remarked. He further lauded the partnership between the Punjab Arts Council and Devcom-Pakistan, noting that such collaborations are vital for raising awareness and fostering appreciation for mountain ecosystems and communities.

The painting exhibition drew significant attention from art enthusiasts, environmentalists, students, and members of the public. Visitors praised the diverse range of artistic interpretations and the thought-provoking messages embedded in the artworks.

The Pakistan Mountain Festival, organized annually by Devcom-Pakistan, is the world’s largest festival dedicated to highlighting the challenges faced by mountain ecosystems and promoting the heritage of mountain communities. The festival includes a series of activities such as live painting, cultural shows, webinars, and community engagements to commemorate International Mountain Day.

The exhibition “Mountain Heritage and Landscape” was a successful platform to engage the public, celebrate mountain life, and advocate for the preservation of Pakistan’s invaluable natural and cultural treasures. The organizers expressed their gratitude to all participants and pledged to continue their efforts to mainstream mountain-related issues.