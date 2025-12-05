Exhibition ‘Dialogue on Humanity’ draws huge interest

By Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, DEC 5 /DNA/ – The National Art Gallery at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) hosted the inauguration of a powerful and thought-provoking photo exhibition titled “Dialogue on Humanity”, jointly curated by Photo-Élysée Museum Lausanne, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The exhibition, which marks the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions, will remain open to the public until December 10, 2025.

Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan Georg Steiner formally opened the exhibition, welcoming diplomats, art enthusiasts, students, and members of civil society. Despite what he described as “a busy evening with multiple events taking place in Islamabad,” the ambassador expressed delight at the strong turnout and appreciation for the importance of the occasion. The exhibition will continue till December 10.

Ambassador Steiner extended special thanks to Asma Karim from the Swiss Embassy and the team at ICRC for their dedicated efforts in bringing the exhibition to Pakistan. He also acknowledged the PNCA staff for their cooperation in hosting the event.

In his address, Ambassador Steiner highlighted the global relevance of the exhibition. “Dialogues on Humanity has already travelled to 11 countries,” he noted, adding that the exhibition invites visitors to reflect deeply on the principles that shape modern humanitarian action: humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence. These principles, he said, lie at the heart of the Geneva Conventions and remain vital amid the complexities of the contemporary world.

He emphasized that the purpose of the exhibition is not only to showcase striking images but also to encourage critical and independent thinking. Referencing key themes printed on the invitation card—living in nature, hope and dignity, facts and fiction, truth and lies, digital and data—the ambassador said the photographs urge viewers to contemplate how humanitarian values are applied in daily life.

Visitors are encouraged to scan a QR code provided at the venue, which connects them to an online platform to share their reflections with a global audience. Ambassador Steiner expressed hope that Pakistani voices and perspectives would contribute meaningfully to this global conversation.

Speaking on the occasion, Christoph Sutter, Head of Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), underscored the significance of visual storytelling in preserving humanitarian memory and promoting deeper understanding of global crises. He praised the collaboration between Switzerland, Photo-Élysée, and ICRC, stating that such initiatives help bring the principles of humanitarian law closer to the public.

The exhibition features a curated selection of powerful photographs that explore conflict, resilience, loss, hope, and the shared human experience. Each frame invites viewers to question, reflect, and reimagine a more humane future.

Concluding his remarks, Ambassador Steiner invited attendees to revisit the exhibition with colleagues, friends, and families before it closes on December 10. “Take time to experience these remarkable images—each one speaks to our collective humanity,” he said.

The exhibition is open at the National Art Gallery, PNCA, and welcomes visitors from all walks of life.