Exciting Match: Pakistan vs Japan live score and updates – Hockey Asian Champions Trophy

Pakistan and Japan play a six-goal thriller and draw 3-3 in the second match of Round 3 of the Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2023 today (Sunday, August 6) at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.

A thrilling match ended in Chennai and Japan and Pakistan shared the spoils as six goals couldn’t separate them. The balance of the game shifted like a pendulum but in the end, it wsa nothing to separate as the match ended 3-3. The winless streak of both teams continues as well for both teams. Both teams now have 2 points after three matches.

08:05 PM That is all from us for the match between Pakistan and Japan. Until we meet again, it is Thank You and Bye for now! 08:02 PM Pakistan vs Japan Match Awards Hero of the Match: Muhammad Khan Sufyan (Pakistan) – scored 2 goals in the match. 08:01 PM Pakistan vs Japan Match Awards Dafanews Best Young Player: Murtaza Muhammad (Pakistan) 07:57 PM Full Time: Pakistan 3 Japan 3 A thrilling match ends in Chennai and Japan and Pakistan have shared the spoils as six goals couldn’t separate them. The balance of the game shifted like a pendulum but in the end, it ends with nothing to separate as the match ends 3-3. The winless streak of both teams continue as well for both teams. Both teams now have 2 points after three matches. 07:52 PM Pakistan vs Japan LIVE Score: PAK 3 JPN 3 (Q4) We have around three minutes and both teams will be hoping to score a winner in the flag end of this enthralling match. 07:51 PM Pakistan score – PAK 3 JPN 3 (Q4) Goaaaaaaal!! Pakistan restore parity with a thumping goal from a penalty corner. Umer Bhutta’s injection is finished expertly by Mohammad Khan Sufyan who scores his second goal of the match. That was a thumping shot and struck the top corner in a flash. 07:46 PM Pakistan squander chance – PAK 2 JAP 3 (52 mins, Q4) A good move from Pakistan and they make a circle entry. Shahid Hannan makes a pass but he probably should have taken a shot. 07:40 PM PC for Pakistan, Japan Challenge – PAK 2 JPN 3 (Q4) Pakistan had an overload of attack and they win a penalty corner. But Japan’s Ken Nagayoshi has asked for a review. 07:36 PM Japan take the lead – PAK 2 JPN 3 Goaaaaal!! Japan take the lead. Akmal Hussain saved initially, but Masaki Ohashi scores from the rebound to give Japan a colossal lead. Also the third quarter ends 07:33 PM Japan win PC, Pakistan refer for Video Assistance Japan win another penalty corner but Pakistan skipper Umar Bhutta asks for referral claiming it was outside the circle. 07:30 PM Akmal Hussain saves from PC Japan win a penalty corner and Genki Mitani’s injection is good. The shot comes in but Akmal Hussain makes a crucial save to deny the Samurai. 07:28 PM Green Card for Pakistan Ammad Muhammad gets a Green Card. He will have to sit for 2 minutes on the bench and Pakistan will be down by one man. 07:27 PM Pakistan vs Japan LIVE Score; PAK 2 JPN 2 (41 mins, Q3) Sufiyan passes it areal to Mohammad Ammad, but Japan win the ball excellently again. They have been defending well in the past few minutes. Pakistan are struggling to keep possession as well. 07:22 PM Kato Scores – PAK 2 JPN 2 (Q3) Goaaaal!! Ryosei Kato scores a stunning goal for Japan. Good play on the byline by Takuma and the pull back is taken by Kato, who then takes a few touches and hits a superb strike to restore aprity for Japan. 07:21 PM Hussain saves for Pakistan – PAK 2 JPN 1 (Q3) Double save by Akmal Hussain. Shota Yamada took the shot but Hussain saves brilliantly to keep Pakistan’s lead intact. 07:19 PM Japan win their first Penalty Corner – PAK 1 JPN 1 (Q3) Five minutes done in second half and Japan are doing well so far as they win a penalty corner after a Pakistan foot touches in the circle. First PC for Japan. 07:16 PM Pakistan review successful That is an excellent review by Pakistan and the ball hit a Japan foot first. The decision is overruled and Pakistan keep their referral. 07:15 PM Penalty Corner for Japan Japan are awarded a penalty corner but Pakistan have reviewed it. 07:13 PM Pakistan vs Japan LIVE Score: 3rd Quarter Starts We have started for the 2nd half of the match. A crucial quarter for both teams – a goal from Pakistan will produce some daylight between the two sides, but a Japan goal will get us back where we started. 07:11 PM The players are coming out as we prepare for the 3rd quarter. The Pakistan players will be hoping to extend the lead, while Japan try to find a way back into it. 07:11 PM South Korea and China played out a 1-1 draw in the earlier match today. And after this, hosts India will take on Malaysia. 07:02 PM Pakistan 2 Japan 1 (Half Time) It is half time and Pakistan lead Japan 2-1 at the break. The Pakistanis have been the better of the two sides and deserve the lead. The 2nd Pakistan goal has been given to Muhammad Khan. It was not the Pakistan captain Umar Bhutta. 07:00 PM Adbdul Shahid Hannan makes a superb run but fails to convert it to a goal as it missed by inches. Top-notch play by Pakistan as they are now head and shoulders above Japan. 06:58 PM Umar Bhutta Supremacy That was an excellent bit of play by the Pakistan captain Umar Bhutta. He made the injection and then rallied forward to get the crucial touch to score the goal. Massive credit to him. 06:57 PM Umar Bhutta Scores – PAK 2 JPN 1 (Q2) Goaaaaaal!! Pakistan have taken the lead. An excellent penalty corner this time as Muhammad Umar Bhutta scores with a deflected shot for the goal. 06:55 PM PAK 1 JPN 1 (25 mins, Q2) Japan have been the second fiddle in most part of this match. But they will be happy with the scoreline so far. Pakistan, on the other hand, need to convert one to goal before the half time. 06:51 PM Shot off Target Pakistan again miss an opportunity from penalty corner The shot from Sufiyan goes wide. Poor execution from Pakistan though from the PC. It is 1-1 with six minutes played in the 2nd quarter. 06:50 PM Penalty Corner for Pakistan Pakistan have so far shown enough quality to ensure that they can score again. And they win a penalty corner now. Kentaro Fukuda concedes it. 06:49 PM Well received forward pass from Abdul Rana but the ball evades Afraz and goes out. 06:46 PM Pakistan vs Japan LIVE Score – 2nd quarter starts Japan have changed their keeper. Takumi Kitagawa has come on as the custodian in the 2nd quarter. And he is in action early in the match. READ MORE Pakistan and Japan Squads Pakistan: Muhammad Umer Bhutta (C), Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Ehtsham Aslam, Osama Bashir, Aqeel Ahmed, Arshad Liaquat, Muhammad Imad, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Zakaria Hayat, Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf, Roman, Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Muhammad Shahzaib Khan, Afraz, Abdul Rahman Japan: Shota Yamada, Yamato Kawahara, Seren Tanaka, Yoshiki Kirishita, Kentaro Fukuda, Taiki Takade, Takuma Niwa, Yuma Nagai, Manabu Yamashita, Raiki Fujishima, Ken Nagayoshi, Ryosei Kato, Ryoma Ooka, Masaki Ohashi (C), Genki Mitani, Kaito Tanaka, Kosei Kawabe, Takumi Kitagawa, Takashi Yoshikawa