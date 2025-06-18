Excessive use of social media contributes to feelings of isolations, affect family bonds

PESHAWAR, Jun 18 (APP/DNA): Pakistani society today stands at a cultural and intellectual crossroads due to ever-increasing addiction of social media, contributing to feelings of isolations in children and affecting family relationships immensely.

Family system, which was once the foundation of our civilizational, social and religious identity, was gradually affected due to excessive use of social media platforms especially by the younger generations.

Resultantly, the joint family system was under tremendous pressure especially in urban areas of Khyber Pakthunkhwa mainly due to widening communication gap between the parents and children.

Baqar Khakan Ghalzai, Professor at Bhauddin Zakariya University Multan said that social media’s impact on family relationships in Pakistan is multifaceted, with both positive and negative consequences.

While it can facilitate communication and maintain connections with family members, particularly those abroad, it can also lead to decreased face-to-face interaction, increased conflict, and a decline in family cohesion.

Studies suggested that excessive social media use can displace time spent with family, contribute to feelings of isolation, and even negatively impact romantic relationships.

“The way marriageable age, the concept of freedom, and individual desires are discussed clearly indicate that we are not only becoming disconnected from our roots but are also descending into a mental and psychological front that may lead to family issues in the future,” he said.

Over the past fifteen years, he said Pakistani youth have become so influenced by western lifestyles, thinking, and family structures that they now perceive their own social and cultural values as burdens.

“In the name of freedom, the so-called moderate elements flee from family relationships in the name of happiness and shirk responsibilities, undermining the very foundation of the family system,” Babar Khakan said.

The problem lies in the fact that the west, which we adopted as a symbol of progress and happiness, is now itself learning from the consequences of its disintegrating family structure.

“In the holy Quran, the family is a manifestation of tranquility, love, and mercy. It regards marriage and family not just as legal or temporary contracts, but as sources of peace and affection,” he said.

According to the Holy Quran, “And among His signs is that He created for you spouses from among yourselves so that you may find tranquility in them; and He placed between you affection and mercy.”

This verse of the holy Quran makes it clear that marriage is a natural, emotional, and spiritual bond and not merely a physical need or a social agreement.

In our society, he said the justification for early marriage is often misunderstood linking it with desires of male. “But the question remains, is marriage solely about the male desires? Is a woman’s mental and physical readiness irrelevant?

Babar said the holy Quran holds both men and women to equal moral standards and said, “The woman and man guilty of fornication, flog each one of them with a hundred lashes,” he quoted a verse of Surah An-Nur.

Sadly, our society has associated modesty, honour, and chastity with women alone, while portraying male desire as an innocent need and even a religious justification.

Dr. Babar said that Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has also laid great emphasis on the importance of marriages and said “O young people! whoever among you is able to marry should marry”. This capability is not just financial or physical rather it also includes mental maturity and emotional stability.

Unfortunately, in our society, he said that patience and contentment are now seen as weakness and backwardness, resulting in weakening of family bonds due to widening communication gaps among grandparents, parents and children.

Dr Babar Khakan said though western enlightenment has given an individual freedom and liberty, but in return, took away the concept of joint families, relationships, and lineage.

He said that loneliness, mental stress, and emotional collapse are the very afflictions now plaguing the west yet instead of learning from this, we are happily following in its footsteps.

Babar Khakan said merely preaching about marriage is no longer enough; rather we must promote education, empathy and understanding of marital responsibilities and use social media positively. “We have to adopt an extra check on children while using mobiles.”

In Indonesia, he said that organizations like Nahdlatul Ulama are conducting pre-marital courses for girls focusing on moral, emotional, and religious preparation, adding “we too must take practical steps in this direction.”

It was time to decide whether the family is just a traditional framework whose time has passed or whether it is a divine and natural institution, whose protection is essential for our faith, civilization, and national survival.

If we continue to turn a blind eye, future generations will only know the concept of the family through stories, legends, and fictions.

He said that we need to increase interaction with our children and strengthen family institutions.