Excerpts from the Friday Sermon at Al-Masjid al-Nabawi “P.B.U.H”

By: Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Suleiman Al-Muhanna – Imam and Khateeb of the Prophet’s Mosque (P.B.U.H)

• Indeed, the truly guided and successful servant is the one who walks towards his Lord on a straight path, drawing near to the Almighty, without deviating or turning away. He remains firm on the Straight Path, not swerving left or right. He walks the path illuminated by the light of his Lord and guided by his righteous deeds.

• The greatest means of drawing near to Allah is through what He has made obligatory upon His servant. Nothing is more beloved to Allah than a servant fulfilling what Allah has mandated, with sincerity in worship and pure devotion in faith. That is the highest and most beloved form of worship to Allah.

• After fulfilling the obligations, the servant draws even closer through acts of devotion, righteous deeds, supererogatory worship, and noble character. He follows the path of those Allah has favored. He seeks refuge in Allah when in weakness and pleads for steadfastness and guidance. Allah will shield him and guide him away from harm.

• The closer the servant is to his Lord, the greater his joy and delight in worship. His soul rejoices in nearness to Allah. At the time of death, he will receive glad tidings of what Allah has prepared for the righteous—comfort, peace, joy, and abundant provision.

• Part of Allah’s immense grace is that He draws His servants close and makes the path easy for them. Even if they have previously distanced themselves or erred, He allows them to return. He does not close the door of repentance and mercy. Instead, He opens the doors of mercy to those who turn to Him in faith and righteous deeds.

• Allah never legislated that people place intermediaries between themselves and Him. He calls upon His servants to ask Him directly. They must not seek aid through the dead, nor turn to graves or idols. The gates of divine grace open for the humble, not for those who associate others with Him.

• Indeed, the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) conveyed the final, clear message to all humanity. He called people to worship Allah alone, without partner. No one can draw near to Allah except through what He has legislated and what His Messenger has taught. Any other way is rejected.