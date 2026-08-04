ISLAMABAD, AUG 4 /DNA/ – The Federal Capital of Pakistan, represents Pakistan’s identity before the national and international community by hosting heads of state, foreign dignitaries, diplomats, investors, and global conferences. Renowned for its scenic beauty, modern urban planning, lush green landscapes, safe and peaceful tourist friendly environment, Islamabad symbolizes the country’s aspirations for progress, stability, and sustainable development.

The progress of a nation’s capital reflects the efficiency of its governance, the strength of its institutions, and the vision of its leadership. A modern capital city is expected to provide clean surroundings, efficient infrastructure, effective municipal services, environmental sustainability, and a safe and secure environment for its residents and visitors alike.

Since Senator Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi assumed the office of Federal Minister for Interior, the Capital Development Authority (CDA), which functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Interior, has undertaken numerous initiatives aimed at improving Islamabad’s urban planning, infrastructure development, beautification, environmental conservation, tourism friendly atmosphere, public service delivery, water resource management, and solid waste disposal systems to reduce pollution and enhance the quality of life.

A Vision for a World Class Capital

Mohsin Naqvi has consistently emphasising and giving directions to CDA and the importance of transforming Islamabad into one of the region’s most beautiful, clean, secure, and well managed capitals. His vision and mission is to ensure that the city not only serves as Pakistan’s capital centre but also reflects the country’s aspirations for modernization, good governance, sustainable urban and rural development, and environmental stewardship.

His leadership places particular emphasis on efficient public service delivery, transparency, accountability, environmental protection, and a citizen friendly administration. Under this vision, CDA is making Islamabad a model capital which will further strengthen confidence among citizens, investors, diplomats, and international visitors.

Accelerated Development and Infrastructure

Under his leadership, the CDA accelerated the execution of numerous development and maintenance projects across the capital which have been appreciated by the citizen of Islamabad. Particular attention is being given on sector development, construction of underpasses and bridges, expansion and rehabilitation of roads, modernization of public infrastructure, beautification of major avenues, upgrading public parks, and preservation of green belts.

Special emphasis was placed on:

Expansion and development of residential sectors.

Construction and rehabilitation of major roads, bridges, and underpasses.

Improvement of traffic management and road safety.

Better maintenance of public parks and recreational facilities.

Upgrading street lighting and civic amenities.

Improvement of sanitation and municipal services.

Enhanced landscaping, horticulture, and beautification throughout the city.

These initiatives have significantly improved the daily lives of residents while enhancing the experience of visitors to Islamabad.

A Clean and Green Islamabad

Environmental protection has been remained one of the CDA’s highest priorities of CDA. Islamabad has long been admired for its natural beauty, and sustained efforts which are being made to preserve and further enhance this unique character.

Major initiatives include:

Large scale tree plantation campaigns.

Beautification of public spaces and highways.

Preservation and expansion of green belts.

Improved solid waste collection and disposal systems.

Regular cleaning of roads, markets, and public areas.

Restoration and maintenance of parks, playgrounds, and recreational facilities.

These measures have further strengthened Islamabad’s reputation as one of the greenest and most environmentally friendly capitals in the world.

Citizen Centric Governance

One of the distinguishing features of the CDA’s performance under the dynamic leadership of Mohsin Naqvi has been its strong commitment to citizen centric governance. Administrative reforms have focused on improving responsiveness to public complaints, streamlining municipal operations, enhancing transparency, and strengthening accountability across the organisation.

The emphasis on timely execution of development projects, regular field inspections, and direct monitoring has contributed to more efficient governance and improved public service delivery.

Urban Planning and Sustainable Growth

As Islamabad continues to experience rapid population growth, increasing demands have been placed on housing, transportation, water resources, and municipal services. During Mohsin Naqvi’s tenure as Federal Minister for Interior, the CDA is now improving urban planning, better regulation of development, infrastructure expansion, and environmentally sustainable policies which will be needed for future development and prosperity.

These initiatives contribute to urban growth while preserving Islamabad’s distinctive natural beauty and ensuring that future development remains sustainable.

Enhancing Islamabad’s International Image

As Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad regularly hosts heads of state, foreign dignitaries, diplomats, investors, and international delegations. On the directions of Mohsin Naqvi, CDA is giving special emphasis on ensuring that the city’s roads, parks, public buildings, and civic infrastructure project a positive image of Pakistan.

Beautification campaigns, improved maintenance, enhanced cleanliness, and infrastructure development have contributed to presenting Islamabad as a modern, orderly, welcoming, and internationally respected capital city.

Public Safety and Institutional Coordination

On the directions of Mohsin Naqvi, CDA is actively working in close coordination with the Federal Ministry of Interior and other relevant departments in ensuring effective civic management during major national and international events. Coordination has focused on public safety, emergency preparedness, traffic management, sanitation, beautification, and the smooth functioning of civic services.

The successful civic management and logistical support provided during high-level international engagements including the hosting of important diplomatic meetings in Islamabad demonstrated the CDA’s ability to work efficiently alongside security and administrative institutions. These coordinated efforts helped present Islamabad as a peaceful, well organised, and secure capital capable of hosting events of international significance.

Conclusion

The performance of the Capital Development Authority during Mohsin Naqvi’s tenure as Federal Minister for Interior is considered an excellent achievement with special emphasis on good governance administration, accelerated development, infrastructure improvement, environmental conservation, effective municipal management, and citizen focused service delivery.

Through sustained efforts in beautification, urban planning, sanitation, environmental protection, and infrastructure development, the CDA has contributed significantly to enhancing Islamabad’s image as a clean, green, secure, and efficiently managed capital. These initiatives of CDA under the dynamic leadership of Mohsin Naqvi reflect a broader vision of transforming Islamabad into a world class capital that symbolises Pakistan’s commitment to excellence in governance, sustainable development, and high quality public service.