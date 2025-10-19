Ex-SAARC chief calls for Afghan action on security pledges

LAHORE, OCT 19 (APP/DNA): SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik has called upon the Afghan authorities to fully honour their Doha commitments in the interest of regional peace, stability, and mutual cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the trade leader said that the Doha Agreement, signed between the United States and the Taliban in February 2020, outlined several commitments, including the assurance that Afghan territory would not be allowed to be used by any group or individual to threaten the security of other countries.

He emphasized that fulfilling these commitments was essential for strengthening trust, promoting good-neighbourly relations, and ensuring that Afghan soil was not used for any activity that could undermine Pakistan’s security or regional stability.

Iftikhar Ali Malik underlined that peace and stability in the region were prerequisites for economic development, trade expansion, and the well-being of people in both countries. He said it was in the collective interest of all regional stakeholders to prevent extremist elements from exploiting cross-border linkages or safe havens.

He said Pakistan had always remained committed to promoting peaceful engagement and constructive dialogue with Afghanistan, adding that enhanced cooperation on security and development fronts would help build lasting peace and prosperity across South Asia. He expressed hope that the Afghan leadership would take effective steps to address mutual concerns through dialogue and coordination, reaffirming the shared vision of a peaceful and progressive region.