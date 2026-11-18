RAWALPINDI, NOV 18 /DNA/ – Former President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Mr. Usman Shaukat, has been appointed as Chief Coordinator to the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Industries and Production, Mr. Haroon Akhtar Khan. The appointment has been approved by Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Mr. Shaukat will perform his duties in an honorary capacity.

RCCI President Nosherwan Khalil Khan, Patron-in-Chief Sohail Altaf, members of the Chamber, and the business community have congratulated Mr. Usman Shaukat on his appointment and extended their best wishes for his new responsibilities.

Welcoming the appointment, the business community expressed hope that Mr. Shaukat’s extensive experience will help strengthen coordination between the government and the industrial sector. His role is expected to contribute towards promoting industrial development, boosting exports, addressing challenges faced by the industrial sector, and introducing effective measures to reduce the cost of doing business.

RCCI expressed confidence that Mr. Usman Shaukat, through his new assignment, will play a significant role in advancing Pakistan’s industrial growth and safeguarding the interests of the business community.