Ex-Naval Chief meets NS Founder Hussain Odhwani to explore partnership

DNA

Islamabad, Aug 5: Niaz Support, a social enterprise that provides support to persons with disabilities, and Moawin Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides quality education to children in far-flung areas, met today at the residence of former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral M. Asif Sandila (R) to discuss ways to partner and support less privileged communities in Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Niaz Support founder Hussain Odhwani and Moawin Foundation chairman Admiral Sandila. Both organizations briefed each other on their work and its impact on transforming lives. They also discussed how they could work together to provide support to persons with disabilities in the armed forces.

Admiral Sandila appreciated the efforts of Niaz Support and introducing the concept of social enterprise in Pakistan. He said: “I am very impressed with the work that Niaz Support is doing to support persons with disabilities in Pakistan. Their work is an inspiration to us all, and I am confident that they will continue to make a difference in the lives of many people. I would be pleased to explore ways in which Moawin Foundation can partner with Niaz Support to provide even more support to persons with disabilities in Pakistan.”

Hussain Odhwani admired the efforts of Moawin Foundation on providing quality education to children in far-flung areas and training them to provide skills to be able to get employed. He said: “Moawin Foundation’s work is a shining example of what can be achieved when people come together to make a difference.”

At the end of the meeting, both organizations presented tokens of remembrance to each other and assured each other of a long-term partnership for the cause.