Ex-Islamabad Deputy Mayor engages citizens on local issues

ISLAMABAD, JUN 24 /DNA/ – Former Deputy Mayor of Islamabad and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N), Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi, continued his public outreach campaign on Monday with full vigor. During the day, he visited various areas, met with local residents, and listened to their concerns.

The citizens highlighted several local issues including sanitation, drainage, park restoration, street lighting, and other municipal matters. Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi attentively listened to the problems and assured immediate coordination with relevant authorities to address them.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated, “Connecting with the public is true service. These interactions help us not only understand people’s concerns firsthand but also provide a platform to collectively find solutions.”

He further added that Pakistan Muslim League (N) believes in serving the people, and every possible effort will be made to resolve public issues on a priority basis.