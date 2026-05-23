Ex-diplomat Ayaz Wazir’s daughter dies in Islamabad crash

ISLAMABAD, MAY 23: Rayan Wazir, daughter of former diplomat Ayaz Wazir, died in a traffic accident in Islamabad after her car crashed near Parade Ground Metro Station, police sources said.

According to police, the vehicle lost control and crashed onto the footpath. The woman driving the car died on the spot.

Police sources said the accident took place near Parade Ground Metro Station in Islamabad. The car reportedly went out of control before hitting the footpath.

The deceased was later identified as Rayan Wazir, daughter of former diplomat Ayaz Wazir.

According to police sources, the vehicle involved in the accident bore registration number CB 214. Police said the car is registered in the name of Ayaz Khan.

Rescue personnel shifted the body to PIMS Hospital after the accident. Police have started an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.=DNA