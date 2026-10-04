EWCA Islamabad Chapter holds tree plantation drive in collaboration with IIUI, Rotary Club

ISLAMABAD, OCT 4 /DNA/ – The East-West Center Alumni Association (EWCA) Islamabad Chapter, in collaboration with the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and Rotary Club Islamabad Metropolitan, organised a tree plantation drive at the university’s Faculty of Environmental Sciences, with more than 150 students participating in the activity.

The plantation drive was led by EWCA Islamabad Chapter President Tayyaba Gul, Professor and Acting Chairman of the Department of Environmental Sciences Dr Asad Ghufran, and Secretary General Faiz Paracha. Rotary Club Islamabad Metropolitan President Mian Shaukat Masood also participated in the activity and planted a tree.

Speaking on the occasion, Tayyaba Gul highlighted the role of East-West Center alumni in strengthening ties between the East-West Center and local communities in Pakistan. She said collaborative initiatives of this nature not only contribute to environmental protection but also provide opportunities for institutions, students and communities to work together on issues of shared importance.

Former Federal Secretary for Climate Change and former President of the EWCA Islamabad Chapter Syed Abu Ahmed Akif stressed the importance of tree plantation and collective action in addressing the growing challenges posed by climate change and environmental degradation.

Faiz Paracha thanked IIUI President Professor Dr Ahmed Saad Al-Ahmad, Vice President Higher Studies Dr Ahmed Shuja, Vice President Administration Dr Abdul Rasheed, Director Administration Adnan Khan, Horticulture In-charge Altaf Burki and Professor Nadeem Sheikh for their support and participation in the initiative.

EWCA Islamabad Chapter members Muhammad Ashraf, Tahir Amin and Imrana Saghar, along with university students and other participants, also took part in the plantation drive. Asad Paracha, a child with special needs, also joined the activity and planted a tree.

A total of 100 plants were planted during the drive. Rotary Club Islamabad Metropolitan donated 50 shade trees, while the remaining plants were provided by the EWCA Islamabad Chapter.