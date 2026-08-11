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Even in case of deal with Oman, we won’t open Hormuz until US caves to all our demands: Iran

| August 11, 2026
Even in case of deal with Oman, we won’t open Hormuz until US caves to all our demands: Iran

TEHRAN, AUG 11: Iran will not open the Strait of Hormuz until the US gives in to its terms, says the head of Iran’s National Security Council.

The US must end the war — including in Gaza and Lebanon — release frozen Iranian assets, and meet the rest of Iran’s conditions, says Mohsen Rezaei, according to the semi-official Tasnim outlet.

A potential agreement on the strait between Iran and Oman will not guarantee the opening of the strait, he says.

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