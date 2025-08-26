Evacuation begins as Punjab rivers face high flood risk in 48 hours

LAHORE, AUG 26: Punjab faces a dangerous flood situation as the 8th spell of monsoon rains continues, raising water levels in major rivers, including the Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued flood alerts across the province, urging residents to take precautions.

Rising water levels in rivers and dams

PDMA officials reported a very high flood risk in the Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala with a water flow of 188,000 cusecs. The Ravi River at Shahdara is also witnessing record flows of 46,000 cusecs, while Baloki is receiving 69,000 cusecs of water. Moderate flooding has been reported at Head Sulemanki.

The Tarbel Dam is 100% full, while Mangla Dam stands at 76% capacity. Indian dams are also approaching full capacity, increasing the likelihood of water releases into downstream rivers in Pakistan.

Districts and rivers at risk

Authorities warn that rivers Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej, and their tributaries may see very high flood levels within the next 48 hours. District administrations, especially in Dera Ghazi Khan, Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, and Multan, have been instructed to remain on high alert.

PDMA Director Irfan Ali Kathia urged residents to stay away from rivers, drains, and low-lying areas, emphasizing the possibility of flash flooding in vulnerable regions.

District administrations in Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Vehari and Narowal have sought military support to evacuate vulnerable communities. Leave for government staff has been cancelled, with officials directed to stay in affected areas.

Thousands evacuated as rains continue

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Farooq Ahmed said more than 24,000 people have already been moved to safer locations from flood-prone areas along the Indus, Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej. With heavy monsoon rains forecast, authorities fear worsening conditions.

Urban flooding is also likely in Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Gujranwala divisions. Officials have advised residents in low-lying areas to remain vigilant and cooperate with emergency teams.

Indian dams increase pressure downstream

The situation is being further complicated by water releases from India’s dams. Hydrological data shows Thien Dam water levels rising to 1,717 feet, while spillways are releasing tens of thousands of cusecs into the Ravi. This has raised fears of severe flooding at Jasr in the coming days.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has also put all institutions on high alert, warning that flood levels could reach 200,000 cusecs in the Chenab and up to 220,000 cusecs in the Sutlej.

PDMA has instructed commissioners and deputy commissioners in Lahore, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur and D.G. Khan to remain on alert.

Emergency control rooms have been activated, while rainfall continues in Sialkot, Narowal, Kasur and Gujranwala, further aggravating the flood risk.

Flood alert from India

Pakistan’s Indus Water Commissioner has issued a high-level flood alert for the Sutlej and Tawi rivers after receiving information from Indian diplomatic sources about possible floods at multiple locations.

India’s flood warning shared via diplomatic channels

According to officials, India contacted Pakistan three times through diplomatic channels, warning of high water flows in the Sutlej River at Harike and Ferozepur, and in the Tawi River at Jammu. However, sources clarified that India did not use the Indus Water Commission’s official communication channel for this purpose.

The alerts were not directly shared with Pakistan’s Indus Water Commissioner, despite some media reports suggesting otherwise. Officials stressed that all statements attributed to the Commissioner in the media were incorrect.

Alerts sent across provinces and federal agencies

Following the warning, the Indus Water Commissioner’s office circulated alerts to 27 federal and provincial institutions, including the chief secretaries of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Notices were also sent to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), WAPDA, and the Irrigation Departments of all four provinces. Authorities have been directed to take emergency measures to protect vulnerable communities and minimize damage.

Sutlej River areas on high alert

Officials warned that low-lying and adjacent areas near the Sutlej River could be affected if the water flow continues to rise. Residents in at-risk areas have been advised to remain vigilant and follow local administration’s instructions.

Clarification on misinformation

Sources reiterated that the Indus Water Commissioner has not issued any statement to the media regarding India’s communication, adding that all information provided so far came through diplomatic channels only.

Punjab Police mobilisation for rescue and relief

The Punjab Police inspector general has instructed all personnel to actively participate in rescue operations, evacuate populations and livestock to safe locations, and coordinate closely with district governments and other agencies.

Relief camps are being set up in flood-affected districts to provide shelter, food, medicines, and protection to affected residents. Police control centres are continuously monitoring districts and patrolling riverbanks to ensure timely assistance.

IGP Dr Usman Anwar reaffirmed that the police stand shoulder-to-shoulder with other agencies to protect lives, property, and livestock amid the monsoon floods.

Safety measures for the public

Officials have urged residents to follow warnings, avoid traveling near rivers and drains, and cooperate with rescue teams. With continued rainfall expected, authorities have warned that vigilance and preparedness are critical to minimizing flood-related risks.