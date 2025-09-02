EU’s Kallas calls Dar, offers flood condolences and support
ISLAMABAD, SEPT 2 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50, today received a call from EU High Representative/Vice President, Kaja Kallas @KajaKallas.
EU HR/VP conveyed condolences on the tragic loss of lives caused by the recent floods and expressed solidarity with the victims and their families. She also affirmed the EU’s support for Pakistan’s relief and recovery efforts.
The DPM/FM thanked her for the expression of solidarity and support, underscoring Pakistan’s vulnerability as one of the countries most severely impacted by the climate crisis.
They expressed satisfaction at the growing momentum in Pakistan-EU engagements and reaffirmed their shared resolve to further strengthen cooperation across all areas of mutual interest, particularly climate action, building resilience, and sustainable recovery.
