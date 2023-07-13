European Parliament’s stance in support of Palestinian people’s right to self-determination lauded

ISLAMABAD, JUL 13 /DNA/ – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Palestine, expresses its profound appreciation to the European Parliament for the recent adoption of their report; we commend the European Parliament’s unwavering support for the two-state solution based on the 1967 borders and the call for recognition of Palestinian statehood.

This action stands as a strong reaffirmation of the representative of peoples of Europe, and EU’s commitment to upholding international law and human rights, acknowledging the urgency of the Palestinian cause, and the necessity of acting in accordance with international consensus. The alignment of this report with the 2014 Council conclusions demonstrates an encouraging and substantial shift towards justice and peace.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Palestine greatly appreciates the resolution’s clear stance in support of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, as well as the clear stance in support of International Criminal Court’s (ICC) work, its impartiality, and neutrality. We value the call on the EU to assist the ICC and its Prosecutor in advancing the investigation and prosecution of ongoing violations. This is a significant commitment to uphold accountability and promote justice, the cornerstones of lasting peace.

We welcome the Parliament’s call for targeted EU measures against Israeli settlements and the call on Israel, the occupying power to withdraw terrorist designations of Palestinian NGOs is also an important step towards enhancing civil society engagement and maintaining the integrity of humanitarian and human rights work.

As we move forward, the State of Palestine is deeply motivated by the report’s recommendations and appreciates the EU’s unflinching commitment to the principles of justice, peace, and human rights. We remain hopeful that these calls will not remain in the realm of rhetoric but lead to decisive actions, catalyzing a new era of peace, stability, and prosperity for Palestinians.

Our gratitude extends to all those who have tirelessly worked towards producing this ground-breaking report. Together, we reaffirm our determination to translate these words into reality, for a just and peaceful future where the rights of all are respected and upheld.

We call upon all MEPs to advocate for human rights, and to stand steadfast in the pursuit of justice. We are not equal sides in a conflict, but rather, we are an occupied people seeking freedom, justice, and self-determination from an occupying power, therefore; it is imperative to recognize the systemic injustices imposed on our people, the attacks on our children and institutions, and the deprivation of our fundamental rights.

In conclusion, we hope that every MEP, regardless of their political leaning, will be moved to support a just and peaceful resolution that respects the rights, dignity, and aspirations of the Palestinian people.