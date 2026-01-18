Europe won’t be blackmailed’

COPENHAGEN, JAN 18: /DNA/ – Europe will not be blackmailed, declared Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, as she responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat of imposing 10% tariffs on eight NATO members over Greenland.

The move has sparked sharp criticism across Europe, with leaders of Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom warning that such measures risk triggering a “dangerous downward spiral” in transatlantic relations.

In a joint statement, the eight nations reaffirmed their commitment to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity for Greenland, rejecting any attempt to use trade penalties as leverage.

The controversy has also ignited public anger, with thousands of protesters taking to the streets in Greenland and Denmark, voicing opposition to Trump’s plan and demanding respect for democratic values.